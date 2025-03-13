All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 12, 2025

Police report 3-13-25

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Departments reported multiple warrant arrests, thefts, and incidents of assault, DWI, and child abuse. Notable arrests include charges of child abuse, domestic assault, and drug possession.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North West End Boulevard.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest and leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Pacific Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported.

DWI

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on South County Park Drive.

• Theft was reported on North Main Street.

• Stealing was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on South County Park Drive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.

• A shooting was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Broadway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Tracy Walker, 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged abuse/neglect of child and domestic assault.

• Matthew Staggs, 21, of Jackson was arrested for alleged leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

• Justin Schott, 37, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Coffee County, Tennessee, warrant.

• Brian Davis, 35, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon, delivery/possession of a controlled substance at a correctional center.

• Whitney Woods, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

• Anthony White, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Jayden Holder, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 15
Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night
NewsMar. 15
Extreme weather expected Saturday gets rarely used 'high ris...
NewsMar. 15
Compensating people who are wrongfully convicted is a hard s...
NewsMar. 15
Clarifier 1 repairs progress after specialists arrive at Cap...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-17-25
Police report 3-15-25
NewsMar. 14
Police report 3-15-25
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Perryville man after gunfire damages apartment window
NewsMar. 14
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Perryville man after gunfire damages apartment window
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
NewsMar. 14
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
Cape Girardeau suspect faces charges after violent domestic incident
NewsMar. 13
Cape Girardeau suspect faces charges after violent domestic incident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy