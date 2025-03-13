Police report 3-13-25

• Burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.

• A shooting was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Broadway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Tracy Walker, 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged abuse/neglect of child and domestic assault.

• Matthew Staggs, 21, of Jackson was arrested for alleged leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

• Justin Schott, 37, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Coffee County, Tennessee, warrant.

• Brian Davis, 35, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon, delivery/possession of a controlled substance at a correctional center.

• Whitney Woods, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

• Anthony White, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Jayden Holder, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.