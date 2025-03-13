Police report 3-13-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North West End Boulevard.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest and leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Pacific Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported.
DWI
• Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on South County Park Drive.
• Theft was reported on North Main Street.
• Stealing was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on South County Park Drive.
• Burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
• A shooting was reported on Sheridan Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Fraud was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on Broadway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Tracy Walker, 48, of Jackson was arrested for alleged abuse/neglect of child and domestic assault.
• Matthew Staggs, 21, of Jackson was arrested for alleged leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.
• Justin Schott, 37, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Coffee County, Tennessee, warrant.
• Brian Davis, 35, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon, delivery/possession of a controlled substance at a correctional center.
• Whitney Woods, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
• Anthony White, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jayden Holder, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
• Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.
