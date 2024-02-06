Cape Girardeau Public Library district voters will vote if they want to keep the current library tax rate or let it sunset in 2027 in the Tuesday, April 8, election.

Proposition L is a ballot measure that asks voters residing in the Cape Girardeau Public Library district if they want to maintain the current tax of "$0.3181 per $100 of assessed valuation". If efforts to maintain the current tax rate fail, the rate would decrease to $0.1881 in 2027.

Voters approved the current rate in 2007 to generate funds to build the library. The remaining debt service for the project will be paid by 2027.

According to library director Katie Earnhart, after the debt on the library construction is paid, the freed-up funds from the current tax rate would help pay for staff and capital improvements, as well as new projects and programs. One project Earnhart noted as needed soon is replacing the library's roof. She said while the roofing looks good now, the building is 13 years old, and the roof has around a 15- to 20-year lifespan. In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Earnhart said the roofing would cost $500,000.