Cape Girardeau Public Library district voters will vote if they want to keep the current library tax rate or let it sunset in 2027 in the Tuesday, April 8, election.
Proposition L is a ballot measure that asks voters residing in the Cape Girardeau Public Library district if they want to maintain the current tax of "$0.3181 per $100 of assessed valuation". If efforts to maintain the current tax rate fail, the rate would decrease to $0.1881 in 2027.
Voters approved the current rate in 2007 to generate funds to build the library. The remaining debt service for the project will be paid by 2027.
According to library director Katie Earnhart, after the debt on the library construction is paid, the freed-up funds from the current tax rate would help pay for staff and capital improvements, as well as new projects and programs. One project Earnhart noted as needed soon is replacing the library's roof. She said while the roofing looks good now, the building is 13 years old, and the roof has around a 15- to 20-year lifespan. In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Earnhart said the roofing would cost $500,000.
"We have a healthy general fund that we can use to accomplish portions of the one-time costs outright. But it would empty the general fund balance that we maintain at 100% of our operating expenditures. While the 13 cents would generate around $700,000 yearly and we only have $400,000 in projected costs, we would use the excess to grow our reserve back to 100% funded," Earnhart stated.
According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library 2024 consultant's report, the library had an annual debt service of "approximately" $750,000 on Aug. 26. Earnhart said that after the debt service is gone, depending on how much tax revenue is generated in a given year, around $750,000 would be available for projects, maintenance, staffing and more.
Earnhart said possible new projects for the library include outdoor enhancements, such as a storage facility, children's park and outside stage. Earnhart said the enhancements would cost $2 million.
Another identified project is a bookmobile that would be used to lend books out to underserved communities. Earnhart said the vehicle also could be used for programs and would cost $200,000.
If Proposition L is approved, the current tax rate will become permanent. For more information to see if Proposition L will be on your ballot, visit the county's elections website.
