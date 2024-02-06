All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 13, 2025

Father gets 13 years for shooting youth football coach over son’s playing time

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A father in Missouri was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for shooting and wounding a St. Louis youth football coach over his son’s playing time while 9- and 10-year-olds practiced nearby.

AP News, Associated Press
Shaquille Latimore, second from right, sits with two players on the youth football league he assistant coaches at a park in south St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Allie Schallert/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Shaquille Latimore, second from right, sits with two players on the youth football league he assistant coaches at a park in south St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Allie Schallert/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A father in Missouri was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for shooting and wounding a St. Louis youth football coach over his son’s playing time while 9- and 10-year-olds practiced nearby.

A jury found Daryl Clemmons, 45, guilty last month of assault and armed criminal action in the October 2023 shooting of Shaquille Latimore, a volunteer coach for the City Rec Legends Football League. He was hospitalized in critical condition but survived.

Both men were armed. According to prosecutors, the coach handed his gun to a friend and told Clemmons they should fight with fists. Clemmons rejected that idea and shot Latimore five times. The father fled but turned himself in to police later that evening.

The team was then suspended over what St. Louis officials described as “a series of incidents perpetuated by adults” that culminated in the shooting near a practice field in Sherman Park. Latimore said at the time that he was upset about the decision, calling it “not fair” that the team should suffer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The defense argued that the shooting was in self defense and filed a motion for a new trial.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said the two men were at odds over the amount of playing time Clemmons’s son had been getting.

“Violence, especially in youth sports, is completely unacceptable and undermines the purpose of these programs — teaching teamwork, discipline, and respect,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore in a news release after the jury returned the guilty verdict.

After the shooting, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis partnered with the city to offer counseling to the players and others who witnessed the shooting.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 15
Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night
NewsMar. 15
Extreme weather expected Saturday gets rarely used 'high ris...
NewsMar. 15
Compensating people who are wrongfully convicted is a hard s...
NewsMar. 15
Clarifier 1 repairs progress after specialists arrive at Cap...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 3-17-25
Police report 3-15-25
NewsMar. 14
Police report 3-15-25
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Perryville man after gunfire damages apartment window
NewsMar. 14
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Perryville man after gunfire damages apartment window
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 3-17-25
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25
NewsMar. 14
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
NewsMar. 14
Landmark Hospital operators file for bankruptcy, plan to seek new buyers
Cape Girardeau suspect faces charges after violent domestic incident
NewsMar. 13
Cape Girardeau suspect faces charges after violent domestic incident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy