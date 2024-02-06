Stolen valor: Missouri man jailed for posing as decorated war hero

LILBOURN, Mo. – A man attempting to portray himself as a war hero is now in jail.

Arraignment is scheduled for March 20 in Division II of New Madrid County Circuit Court for William J. Clark, whose most recent address is listed as Malden, on charges of forgery and violation of Missouri’s stolen valor act.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Joey Higgerson, a New Madrid County deputy responded to the Lilbourn Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 7183 on March 1 following a report of a possible forgery. Local VFW officials provided the deputy with Clark’s paperwork, including military discharge papers which purported he was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and numerous other awards and expressed concerns about their validity.

Investigators determined Clark had never served in the military. “In fact, it was learned that Clark had a lengthy criminal history and has been federally prosecuted for impersonating a federal officer,” Higgerson said in a new release.

With the assistance of several agencies, officers searched Clark’s hotel room on March 11 and found counterfeit military certificates, medals and clothing. Also located were forged documents purporting Clark was an officer with a Texas American Legion Post along with flyers seeking donations for a local JROTC program that does not exist.