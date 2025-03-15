A Cape Girardeau hospital operator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Court documents from Sunday, March 9, obtained by industry magazine Becker’s Hospital Review show Landmark Holdings of Florida cited rising costs of labor and regulatory pressures as part of the reason for its bankruptcy decision.

The company made its filing, presented by chief executive officer M. Bryan Day, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Florida.

Landmark’s original 30-bed hospital was built in 2006 at 3255 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. It offers long-term acute care (LTAC) as opposed to emergency services and is a joint venture with Saint Francis Healthcare System in the city.

The company owns and operates five LTAC hospitals — three in Missouri (Cape Girardeau, Columbia and Joplin) and two in Georgia (Athens and Savannah). Landmark also operates a sixth location in Lehigh Acres, Florida, that it does not own.

These hospitals provide for patients who require higher levels of care, for longer periods of time, than typical hospitals can provide. Patients are typically discharged to rehab or home locations.

“Like many businesses, Landmark was significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” court documents state. “Initially, the company experienced a dramatic increase in its census and demand for LTAC services as a result of the wide-spread impact of COVID-19 across the communities it services. In the period following the onset of the pandemic, however, Landmark experienced a dramatic increase in labor costs, including skilled nursing, staffing shortages, and other inflationary expenses.”

During this period, reimbursement rates for programs administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services either plateaued or declined. After the declared public health emergency from the pandemic was lifted in May 2024, regulatory changes restricted the types of patients allowed in LTAC hospitals.