Southeast Missouri State University football player Tony Terry has had another charge added to the criminal case involving him allegedly fleeing police Saturday, March 8.

Terry, 20, of Buffordville, Ohio, allegedly fled police while driving and committed several traffic offenses. Terry was facing a class D felony of aggravated fleeing a stop and a class B misdemeanor of careless and imprudent driving. There was another felony charge of aggravated fleeing a stop filed against Terry on Monday, March 10, by Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Tabatha Blakely.

A probable-cause statement was filed the same day as Blakely's filing. The state Highway Patrol probable cause states that after a state trooper heard radio traffic regarding the pursuit of Terry, the trooper caught up with the vehicle when, at times, Terry allegedly exceeded 100 mph.

According to the document, while Terry was being pursued, he made a U-turn and nearly sideswiped the trooper. Stop sticks had been deployed on an unspecified road where Terry's vehicle was eventually spiked. The trooper caught up to Terry and confirmed his passenger-side rear tire was flattened.

The document states Terry continued southbound on a gravel roadway, then eastbound on a paved roadway and allegedly failed to turn northbound.

"The vehicle attempted to negotiate a downhill soft curve to the left and began skidding and rotated counterclockwise off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and struck a tree, rolling the vehicle over onto its top and rotating clockwise several rotations," the probable cause states.