Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 20, 2024

Keith Holloway presents Jerry Garcia art exhibit at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio

Keith Holloway showcased his Jerry Garcia-inspired art at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio on Sept. 20 to support the Jack Finney Foundation, which funds yoga and meditation programs for those in need.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Keith Holloway stands by one of his favorite Jerry Garcia art pieces on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Yoga East Healing Arts Studio. Holloway showed his collection of Jerry Garcia art to raise funds for the Jack Finney Foundation.
(Left) Keith Holloway, wife Kathy Holloway and owner of Yoga East Healing Arts Studio stand by an art piece in Jerry Garcia Art Exhibit on Friday, Sept. 20 at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio. Holloway showed his collection of Jerry Garcia art to raise funds for the Jack Finney Foundation.
(Left) Kathy Holloway, Keith Holloway and owner of Yoga East Healing Arts Studio stands by a list of pieces in the exhibit on Friday, Sept. 20 at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio. Holloway showed his collection of Jerry Garcia art to raise funds for the Jack Finney Foundation.
Keith Holloway showed a piece of art from the Jerry Garcia exhibit to an onlooker on Friday, Sept. 20 at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio. Holloway showed his collection of Jerry Garcia art to raise funds for the Jack Finney Foundation.
Music icon Jerry Garcia indirectly helped raise funds for yoga and meditation events in the Cape Girardeau area Friday, Sept. 20.

Garcia inspire artworks of Keith Holloway, and on Friday, Holloway showed a number of his pieces at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio to raise funds for Jack Finney Foundation.

The foundation provides outreach and scholarships for yoga and meditation trainings, workshops and classes for those who could otherwise not afford them.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

