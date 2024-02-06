Music icon Jerry Garcia indirectly helped raise funds for yoga and meditation events in the Cape Girardeau area Friday, Sept. 20.
Garcia inspire artworks of Keith Holloway, and on Friday, Holloway showed a number of his pieces at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio to raise funds for Jack Finney Foundation.
The foundation provides outreach and scholarships for yoga and meditation trainings, workshops and classes for those who could otherwise not afford them.
