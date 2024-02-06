The Rising Importance of Digital Detox During a Mental Health Crisis

Mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, have been on the rise globally. An estimated 230 million people, or 5% of the worldwide population, suffer from depression alone.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has touted the importance of mental health for years, and with good reason. WHO often highlights the individual and economic loss associated with poor mental health, such as loss of productivity and death up to 20 years earlier.

Ultimately, mental health is a growing concern that needs to be addressed, and a digital detox can play a significant role in promoting better mental well-being in people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Basics for Addressing Mental Health Concerns

WHO advocates for better access to mental health services, which requires systemic changes and a shift in societal attitudes toward mental health. From an individual standpoint, caring for one’s mental well-being is crucial. Lifestyle changes like eating nutrient-rich foods, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, going to therapy, taking medication, and socializing can improve mental health.

In a world dominated by screens, many overlook the importance of a digital detox to improve and maintain mental health. After all, it’s hard for many to imagine a time in the day when they aren’t attached to their phone, computer, or television. This constant connection and ‘round-the-clock reachability can quickly overwhelm.

Technology’s Affect on Mental Health

Technology makes our lives easier and is integral to how we live, work, and socialize. However, constant exposure to screens and digital media can have adverse effects on our mental health.

While it may seem like technology is a daily must-have, multiple studies show excessive technology use — particularly social media — leads to anxiety, depression, difficulty sleeping, social isolation, and decreased productivity.

Our youth may struggle to remember a time without devices, but it wasn’t that long ago that we didn’t have smartphones or tablets, as most millennials and older generations remember.