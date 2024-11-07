It’s a brand-new month so that means it’s time to look at some new and different recipes to kick off November. Before the hustle and bustle of the Thanksgiving season is upon us, let’s look at a few recipes to enjoy.
I have found a salad recipe that I am eager to try, a pork chop recipe that sounds delicious, a butternut squash side dish that is not only festive but also very tasty, a couple of snack mixes and even a nice fall dessert that could be enjoyed all winter long.
Have fun trying all of these new to November recipes. Enjoy!
This Fall Chex Mix is to Die For
You will need this for the mix:
• Rice or corn Chex cereal (1 box)
• Pretzels (4 cups)
• Cheerios (2 cups)
• Bugles (1 bag)
• Candy corn and pumpkin (usually comes in a bag together)
• M&M candies (1 bag)
You will need this for the glaze topping:
• Butter (1 cup)
• Brown sugar (1 cup)
• Vanilla (3 tablespoons)
Preheat the oven to 225 degrees.
Melt the butter in the microwave and stir in the brown sugar and vanilla until completely combined.
Place the remaining ingredients in a large bowl, reserving the candy corn candies and M&M candies.
Pour the sugar butter mixture over the bowl of ingredients and stir to coat everything well.
Pour the mixture on top of a baking sheet, you may need multiple baking sheets, and bake for 30-45 minutes.
Cool completely and stir in the candies.
Source: www.crystalandcomp.com
Winter Lettuce Salad
Dressing:
• Juice of one fresh lemon
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 3 tablespoons light corn syrup or honey
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder or granulated onion
• 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon table salt
Salad:
• 3 Romaine hearts, washed, drained and chopped (approximately 10 cups)
• 2 medium red apples, washed, cored and chopped
• 2 medium Bartlett pears, peeled, cored and chopped
• 1 1/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup salted cashew pieces
Add all the dressing ingredients to a small jar with a lid. Shake till combined. Set aside.
In a large salad bowl, add the chopped Romaine lettuce. Add apples, pears, cheese and cranberries. Toss to combine.
When ready to serve, drizzle with the dressing, toss once more and add cashews to the top. Serve.
Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator.
Source: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com
Garlic Parmesan Pork Chops with Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes
• 4 pork chops
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 4 cups thinly sliced potatoes
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 cup heavy cream
• Salt & pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Season the pork chops with garlic, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops until browned, about 4 minutes per side.
Arrange sliced potatoes in a baking dish. Mix heavy cream with cheddar cheese and pour over potatoes. Place the pork chops on top of the potatoes.
Bake for 50 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the pork chops reach 145 degrees internally.
Servings: four.
Source: www.delicious-recipes.gogorecipe.com
Honey Roasted Butternut Squash
This recipe is made with cranberries, pecan, and feta cheese! This dish is the ultimate recipe to add to your dinner table this holiday season. The sweet and savory taste of this butternut squash recipe will leave you wanting more!
• 1 medium butternut squash (~3lbs) peeled, seeded and chopped
• 2 tablespoons coconut or olive oil
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 cup raw pecans
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 2 tablespoons fresh thyme to garnish
• Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl mix cubed squash with garlic, cinnamon, oil, salt, and pepper. Toss well to get all coated.
Add the squash to the prepared baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 20 to 25 minutes on the center rack.
Once the squash is fork-tender and golden brown on the sides, sprinkle with pecans and return to the oven for an additional two to three minutes more.
Remove from the oven and stir in dried cranberries, feta and honey. Then mix them all together
Garnish with fresh thyme and enjoy!
Source: www.healthyfitnessmeals.com
Mama's Chicken Pie
Not to be confused with chicken pot pie, which contains vegetables, this is one of those chicken recipes that is easy to make with simple ingredients and is oh-so-delicious. Perfect for the picky eater. There are no veggies ... just chicken. Layering the crust into the pie is a little different and what holds the pie together. This will quickly become a family favorite. It's also a great way to use leftover baked chicken!
• 1 whole chicken or 3 large boneless breasts
• 1 can cream of chicken soup, 10.5 ounce
• 1 1/2 soup cans of chicken broth (using the cream of chicken soup can)
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 2 frozen 9-inch pie crust, thawed
• 2 tablespoons butter
Place the chicken in a pot and cover with water, bring to a boil and cook thoroughly. Remove the chicken (save the cooking liquid), let cool and then chop up the meat.
In a mixing bowl stir together the soup, broth, salt, and pepper. Stir in the chicken, combine well.
Lightly spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon half of the chicken mixture into the bottom and spread around. Then cover the mixture with a layer of the pie strips. Dot the strips with 1 tablespoon of butter.
Place in a 400-degree oven for 25 minutes.
Remove and spoon the remaining chicken mixture over the top. Then place the remaining pie crust strips. Again, dot with 1 tablespoon butter.
Return to the oven for an additional 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and let sit five minutes before serving.
Source: www.justapinch.com
Pumpkin Delight
Pumpkin Delight is a layered dessert that is crunchy, creamy, and melts in your mouth. This pumpkin delight is a no bake dessert that is made with a ginger snap crust, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, and more. Try this pumpkin dessert out for the fall season.
Crust:
• 3 cups ginger snap cookies
• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Cream Cheese Layer:
• 1 (8-ounce) package of cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar
• 1 cup whipped topping, thawed
Pumpkin Layer:
• 1 (5.1 ounce) package of instant vanilla pudding mix
• 1 cup of pumpkin puree
• 1 cup milk cold
• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice or to taste
• 1 cup whipped topping, thawed
Whipped Cream Topping:
•1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar
Topping:
• Ground cinnamon
Grease an 8-inch square baking dish with butter or shortening. Set aside.
Crust: Add the ginger snap cookies into a food processor, and blend at high speed until the cookies are finely chopped, about 30 seconds. Slowly pour in the melted butter while the food processor is running at low speed. The mixture is ready when the crumbs pull away from the sides of the food processor. Pour the crumbs into the prepared baking dish, and firmly press them into an even layer in the base. Place in the freezer for at least 20 minutes.
Cream Cheese Layer: In a large or medium mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese and sugar. Beat at medium speed with an electric hand mixer until the cream cheese is smooth, making sure there are no lumps. Fold in the whipped topping with a spatula until evenly distributed. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the frozen crust. Chill in the refrigerator for one hour.
Pumpkin Layer: Add the instant vanilla pudding mix into a large bowl. Pour in the milk, and whisk until completely mixed and the pudding thickens. Add the pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice, and whisk until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping until well mixed, then spread over the cream cheese layer in the baking dish. Chill for another one hour.
Whipped Cream Topping: In a medium mixing bowl, combine the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. Beat at medium-high speed with an electric hand mixer until stiff peaks are formed, about 5 minutes.
Spread the whipped cream over the pumpkin layer, cover with foil or plastic wrap, and chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours, but overnight is best.
Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve chilled.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Pumpkin Oatmeal Dump Cake
If you’re looking for an easy, fuss-free recipe that captures the essence of autumn, you’re in the right place. This Pumpkin Oatmeal Dump Cake is a delightful blend of rich pumpkin puree, warm spices, hearty oats, and a buttery cake topping that comes together with minimal effort.
• 1 can (15 ounce) pumpkin puree
• 1 can (12 ounce) evaporated milk
• 3 large eggs
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon ginger
• 1/4 teaspoon cloves
• 1 box yellow cake mix
• 1 cup rolled oats
• 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)
• 1/2 cup melted butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Mix until smooth.
Pour the pumpkin mixture into a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Sprinkle the dry yellow cake mix evenly over the pumpkin mixture, followed by the rolled oats and chopped pecans, if using.
Drizzle the melted butter evenly over the top.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Let cool slightly before serving.
Source: www.recipeshots.com
Spicy Cheese Cracker Snack Mix
This Spicy Cheese Cracker Snack Mix is the perfect combination of crunch and bold flavor. It's a savory party mix that's a must for game days or casual snacking. Every bite is packed with just the right amount of seasoning, and it’s so much better than store-bought.
• 4 cups square cheese crackers
• 4 cups Goldfish Cheddar crackers
• 4 cups Fritos
• 3 cups mini pretzels
• 8 tablespoons (1 stick) melted butter
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon dried dill
• 1 teaspoon dried parsley
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 tablespoon dried chives
• 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Heat oven to 300 degrees. Line two baking pans with parchment and set aside.
To a small bowl, add melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, dried chives, salt, and cayenne pepper. Mix to combine.
Add cheese crackers, Goldfish crackers, Fritos, and pretzels to a large bowl. Pour seasoned butter over crackers and toss to combine.
Divide seasoned cracker mix between two prepared baking pans and place in oven. Bake for 10 minutes then toss mixture. Cook an additional 10 minutes then toss a second time. Continue baking for 10 minutes.
Remove pans from the oven and let cool five minutes. Serve immediately.
Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Notes: Recipe Variations: Mix-In Variations: You can always swap or add in additional mix-ins like cauliflower crackers, spicy Fritos, ranch pretzels, etc. My favorites are peanuts, wasabi peas, Chex cereal, and Bugles.
A Sweet Touch: Add honey to the sauce for sweet and savory notes.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
