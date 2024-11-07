It’s a brand-new month so that means it’s time to look at some new and different recipes to kick off November. Before the hustle and bustle of the Thanksgiving season is upon us, let’s look at a few recipes to enjoy.

I have found a salad recipe that I am eager to try, a pork chop recipe that sounds delicious, a butternut squash side dish that is not only festive but also very tasty, a couple of snack mixes and even a nice fall dessert that could be enjoyed all winter long.

Have fun trying all of these new to November recipes. Enjoy!

This Fall Chex Mix is to Die For

You will need this for the mix:

• Rice or corn Chex cereal (1 box)

• Pretzels (4 cups)

• Cheerios (2 cups)

• Bugles (1 bag)

• Candy corn and pumpkin (usually comes in a bag together)

• M&M candies (1 bag)

You will need this for the glaze topping:

• Butter (1 cup)

• Brown sugar (1 cup)

• Vanilla (3 tablespoons)

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees.

Melt the butter in the microwave and stir in the brown sugar and vanilla until completely combined.

Place the remaining ingredients in a large bowl, reserving the candy corn candies and M&M candies.

Pour the sugar butter mixture over the bowl of ingredients and stir to coat everything well.

Pour the mixture on top of a baking sheet, you may need multiple baking sheets, and bake for 30-45 minutes.

Cool completely and stir in the candies.

Source: www.crystalandcomp.com

Winter Lettuce Salad

Dressing:

• Juice of one fresh lemon

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 tablespoons light corn syrup or honey

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder or granulated onion

• 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• 1/2 teaspoon table salt

Salad:

• 3 Romaine hearts, washed, drained and chopped (approximately 10 cups)

• 2 medium red apples, washed, cored and chopped

• 2 medium Bartlett pears, peeled, cored and chopped

• 1 1/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese

• 1/2 cup dried cranberries

• 1/2 cup salted cashew pieces

Add all the dressing ingredients to a small jar with a lid. Shake till combined. Set aside.

In a large salad bowl, add the chopped Romaine lettuce. Add apples, pears, cheese and cranberries. Toss to combine.

When ready to serve, drizzle with the dressing, toss once more and add cashews to the top. Serve.

Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator.

Source: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com

Garlic Parmesan Pork Chops with Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

• 4 pork chops

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• 4 cups thinly sliced potatoes

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 cup heavy cream

• Salt & pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Season the pork chops with garlic, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops until browned, about 4 minutes per side.

Arrange sliced potatoes in a baking dish. Mix heavy cream with cheddar cheese and pour over potatoes. Place the pork chops on top of the potatoes.

Bake for 50 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the pork chops reach 145 degrees internally.

Servings: four.

Source: www.delicious-recipes.gogorecipe.com

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash

This recipe is made with cranberries, pecan, and feta cheese! This dish is the ultimate recipe to add to your dinner table this holiday season. The sweet and savory taste of this butternut squash recipe will leave you wanting more!

• 1 medium butternut squash (~3lbs) peeled, seeded and chopped

• 2 tablespoons coconut or olive oil

• 1/2 cup dried cranberries

• 1/2 cup raw pecans

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 tablespoons fresh thyme to garnish

• Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl mix cubed squash with garlic, cinnamon, oil, salt, and pepper. Toss well to get all coated.

Add the squash to the prepared baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 20 to 25 minutes on the center rack.

Once the squash is fork-tender and golden brown on the sides, sprinkle with pecans and return to the oven for an additional two to three minutes more.

Remove from the oven and stir in dried cranberries, feta and honey. Then mix them all together

Garnish with fresh thyme and enjoy!

Source: www.healthyfitnessmeals.com

Mama's Chicken Pie

Not to be confused with chicken pot pie, which contains vegetables, this is one of those chicken recipes that is easy to make with simple ingredients and is oh-so-delicious. Perfect for the picky eater. There are no veggies ... just chicken. Layering the crust into the pie is a little different and what holds the pie together. This will quickly become a family favorite. It's also a great way to use leftover baked chicken!

• 1 whole chicken or 3 large boneless breasts

• 1 can cream of chicken soup, 10.5 ounce

• 1 1/2 soup cans of chicken broth (using the cream of chicken soup can)

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper