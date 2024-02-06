Wrong and right

Just the other night I wondered if I'd been wrong. I had gone ahead and planted about 200 tomato plants and here it was supposed to frost. This was not what I wanted to hear. Normally here where we live in Missouri, if about the middle of April the 10-day forecast looks good, we are through with frost. Not this year. It frosted, but we had everything covered so no problems. I was wrong in planting so early, but at the same time, by covering everything, it turned out OK, so in the end it was OK. Maybe not a really good right but OK.

Being "right" and being "wrong" is familiar to all of us. We all if we will admit it have been right and wrong. If someone says they have never been wrong, they haven't done anything or they're lying. If you do anything, you will be both right and wrong. Back in seminary when I was working on my doctor of ministry, I took a class on leadership, and we had the opportunity to read about the Fortune 500 companies. One of the companies stood out because it rewarded its employees for being wrong. The company felt that if the employees weren't afraid to be wrong, they would keep striving to find a solution and in the end a "right" and a win for the company.

This was an "Oh Gosh" moment for me. So what if I was wrong, if I was searching for a win or a right? Years ago I bought some drip irrigation to use on our grape vines and some of our trees. I got to wondering if I could use it on my tomato plants so I tried it. The drippers were 36 inches apart, so I planted my tomatoes 36 inches apart. The drippers put out a gallon an hour so I'd run the drippers for about an hour every couple days. Man, it really worked to water them. But the vines were a little too far apart and it was really hard spacing the tomato plants at the right pattern. Cost a bunch. I was kind of right and kind of wrong. But I learned a lot. But these drip tubes led into the drip system I currently use.

Can't tell you how many times I've been wrong just when it comes to gardening. Just last year, I bought some supposedly awesome seeds that were supposed to be really good. Wrong. I'm trying a number of new to me varieties of cucumbers this year. Most will be flops, but hopefully there will be one or two that will be a success. A couple will be right and not wrong. But if they all turn out wrong then I'll know not to buy them again.

I've spent years studying to be a minister and thought I knew God's Word. I'd even preached on a certain passage back in the Old Testament. As time went by I realized I'd been wrong in my interpretation of that particular passage, so I had to preach it the right way. It didn't deal with a whole lot of change, but I had been wrong and now could say to myself I am right. Many times being right or wrong is a personal thing. Several years ago I used cyprus mulch around our tomatoes in the high tunnels. Wrong! Those chunks of Cyprus mulch are painful on ones knees. Really wrong! Last couple years we've used sawdust. Now this is right.