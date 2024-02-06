Would Jesus push vaccinations?

Honestly, I don't know the answer to the question. Be careful of anyone who claims insight into the mind of the second person of the Christian Trinity. This is one of those seemingly inescapable "What Would Jesus Do" queries.

Let's drill it down.

They didn't have vaccines in first-century Palestine. There were no federally approved medications either. In the Roman era, I tell my Southeast Missouri State University classes each semester, if you got sick, you died. It was that simple. In antiquity, if you lived to what Americans now call a typical retirement age, you were a genuine oddity.

Long before his finished work on the cross, Jesus of Nazareth was considered a miracle worker by the indigenous population.

Crowds followed him in Galilee and Judea because he could heal with his touch and sometimes just by speaking.

If the Master lived in this time, would he stand at a podium and encourage people to take vaccine doses in their arms?

Would the Galilean knock on doors and offer to drive you to the nearest vax clinic?

Any response we might give implies knowledge we simply don't possess.

What we do have are stories about Jesus's life found in the New Testament, our only source of information about the person I consider the most remarkable being in history.

Let's deal with what have rather than guess.

Telling people what to do

Certainly, and unbidden, Jesus did this at times. If we read the Sermon the Mount, found in Matthew chapters 5 through 7, the Savior's prescriptions are everywhere apparent.