Will the gracious people please rise?

The idea of being known as a gracious person seems to be contradictory to our culture today. We have sound bites used to build some up by tearing others down. On social media platforms, anyone from anywhere can say anything about anyone without a thought of the impact of their words. One of Taylor Swift's latest songs, "You Need to Calm Down," builds on the themes of how our culture tends towards harshness and ugliness rather than being gracious. Instruction then from the Bible in Philippians 4:5 to "Let your graciousness be known to everyone," is not only helpful but a calling for a countercultural revolution.

There are three ways each of us can be gracious.

First, season your words. Communication experts tell us only 10% of what you say comes from the words you use. The remaining 99% is comprised of body language and tones. To be gracious people then, we need to recognize not only does what I say matter but so, too, does how I say what I am saying.

Colossians 4:6 encourages, "Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person."

Your words and how you deliver them can give great flavor to a conversation. Your words can bolster someone that day. Your words with salt can preserve a relationship from decay. Be gracious by intentionally using well-seasoned words.

Second, be gracious by living generously.