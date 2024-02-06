Will the gracious people please rise?

The idea of being known as a gracious person seems to be contradictory to our culture today. We have sound bites used to build some up by tearing others down. On social media platforms, anyone from anywhere can say anything about anyone without a thought of the impact of their words. One of Taylor Swift's latest songs, "You Need to Calm Down," builds on the themes of how our culture tends towards harshness and ugliness rather than being gracious. Instruction then from the Bible in Philippians 4:5 to "Let your graciousness be known to everyone," is not only helpful but a calling for a countercultural revolution.
There are three ways each of us can be gracious.
First, season your words. Communication experts tell us only 10% of what you say comes from the words you use. The remaining 99% is comprised of body language and tones. To be gracious people then, we need to recognize not only does what I say matter but so, too, does how I say what I am saying.
Colossians 4:6 encourages, "Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person."
Your words and how you deliver them can give great flavor to a conversation. Your words can bolster someone that day. Your words with salt can preserve a relationship from decay. Be gracious by intentionally using well-seasoned words.
Second, be gracious by living generously.
Proverbs 11:25 says, "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."
Graciousness is not being spineless but selfless. Graciousness values the other and seeks to bring value into their life. When we "water others" by giving graciously, we will bring a great reward of overflowing joy in your life. Living graciously is living with open hands, not closed fists.
Third, be gracious by celebrating others.
"Rejoice with those who rejoice," Romans 12:15 says.
Genuinely celebrate the accomplishments of others. Celebrating others' successes and achievements -- even if they accomplished that which we would have liked to -- fuels graciousness in your life. Praising others is an antidote to envy.
You do not have to agree with everyone on every issue to be gracious to them. As the modern proverb says, "You'll catch more flies with honey than vinegar."
Be gracious to someone today.
