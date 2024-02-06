Will COVID-19 end the church?

We assume that everyone understands the restrictions that have come about because of the pandemic. However, as a pastor, I am concerned that our most at-risk people will feel abandoned by their families, friends and their faith community. I am thankful for chaplains who work on the staffs of hospitals and nursing homes, but most people prefer a visit from their minister.

When I first started out in ministry, I could go to a chaplain's lounge at the hospital and find a roster of patients listed with their church affiliations. HIPPA changed all of that by adding layers of privacy that prevent pastors from obtaining patient information. The younger generation calls to let me know they are in the hospital. The older generation expects the pastors to know who is in the hospital and make rounds like they once did. This is one example of how a policy change has forever affected the way pastors minister to people.

I understand that some politicians have spoken up for patent rights during the COVID-19 situation. There are probably some members of the clergy who can break barriers to visit parishioners, but I am not convinced that it is a good idea to visit if there is a risk of spreading infection. I also do not want to take the place of a family member when there is a strict limit of the number of visitors who are allowed. Still, church attendees who are expecting a drop-in visit from the pastor may be disappointed.

I have been able to visit many members over the telephone, and I have been able to write cards and letters. The younger generation takes for granted the ability to instant message. We are not accustomed to waiting for letters to come in and go out through the Postal Service. Very few elderly church members communicate with their pastors via text messaging. We are having difficulty finding a substitution for weekly in-person meetings.