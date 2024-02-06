Why go to church?

Second, the church exists because it was built by God. Jesus said in Matthew 16:18, "I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it." Colossians 1:18 describes the church as the body of Christ with Jesus as the head of the body. The church is the Lord's idea. Not only is it described as a body, but also a building. "In whom the whole structure, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord. In him you also are being built together into a dwelling place for God by the Spirit." Ephesians 2:21-22.

Jesus has given certain people roles of leadership within the church. Ephesians 4:11-13 tells us, "And he gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the shepherds and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ, until we all attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to maturity, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ." Notice, this is more than personal enrichment, we are being built for service in ministry to others.

Third, the church is to be on a mission. We need the church to help us to become fully devoted followers of Christ. Our marching orders come from Jesus who said, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." Matthew 28:18-20.

Jesus gives us the power to fulfill the mission and we can trust him with the results of our efforts. Acts 1:8 says, "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth." We are called to preach the gospel, see Luke 24:46-47.

When we come to faith in Jesus, we are like newborn babies who need the nurture and support of a family. We need the church to help us grow in faith and obedience becoming more like Jesus.