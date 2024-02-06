'Who stopped up the drain?'

We decided to unclog the 14-inch diameter opening so the pipes could provide the service for which they were intended. We strongly suspected a beaver or two had been at work here, and the freshly chewed end of the largest stick was convincing evidence.

You will notice that the beaver has used sticks, mud and living grass to make his dam. Beavers are intelligent animals. The use of live grass packed tightly in the mud assures the success of this small dam. Come next spring the grass would have begun to grow, putting down a root system to further strengthen the dam.

The water level in the small pond quickly dropped about one foot after we removed the clog. These drain pipes will have to be checked often throughout the year to assure industrious beavers have not returned.