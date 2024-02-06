All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 29, 2017

'Who stopped up the drain?'

Shown here are dual drain pipes strategically placed at one end of a pond levee. A companion and I found the drain pipes clogged. Only a trickle of water was escaping down the pipes. We decided to unclog the 14-inch diameter opening so the pipes could provide the service for which they were intended. We strongly suspected a beaver or two had been at work here, and the freshly chewed end of the largest stick was convincing evidence...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
AARON HORRELL ~
AARON HORRELL ~

By Aaron Horrell

Shown here are dual drain pipes strategically placed at one end of a pond levee. A companion and I found the drain pipes clogged. Only a trickle of water was escaping down the pipes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

We decided to unclog the 14-inch diameter opening so the pipes could provide the service for which they were intended. We strongly suspected a beaver or two had been at work here, and the freshly chewed end of the largest stick was convincing evidence.

You will notice that the beaver has used sticks, mud and living grass to make his dam. Beavers are intelligent animals. The use of live grass packed tightly in the mud assures the success of this small dam. Come next spring the grass would have begun to grow, putting down a root system to further strengthen the dam.

The water level in the small pond quickly dropped about one foot after we removed the clog. These drain pipes will have to be checked often throughout the year to assure industrious beavers have not returned.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy