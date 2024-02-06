Who is the greatest?

Do you follow sports? Who do you think was the greatest athlete of all time? We see records broken in professional sports. Some athletes are achieving feats that may never be matched. However, most records are broken at some point. Many Missourians were happy to see the Kansas City Chiefs become Super Bowl champions for the second time in four years. However, the quest for the top spot will begin all over again next season.

Have you ever ranked yourself? Do you think you are the best in your field, or do you have feelings of failure and disappointment? Have you thought about how you stand on a spiritual level? Most people think they are going to Heaven if they are better than others.

During Jesus' ministry, the 12 Disciples asked Jesus who the greatest would be in his kingdom. There is an incident where James' and John's mother asked Jesus to give her sons a place on his right and left hand in his kingdom. The Disciples knew that Peter, James and John were present with Jesus during his transfiguration. It was Peter who first proclaimed, "You are the Christ, the Son of the living God." Matthew 16:16. They wondered how people would be ranked in Jesus' kingdom.

The disciples were not prepared for the answer that Jesus gave. In Matthew 18, we read that Jesus took a small child and told them that unless you become like a little child, you would not enter the kingdom of heaven.

Children were not valued in that society. However, Jesus regularly welcomed the children and was kind to them. Do we value children as a society? We must not ignore abortion and human trafficking as we consider the question.

Jesus gives a severe warning to anyone who would harm a child. He says, "But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to fall away -- it would be better for him if a heavy millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depths of the sea." Matthew 18:6 CSB.