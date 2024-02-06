Who carries a pocket knife?

By Rennie Phillips

Back when I was just a kid I liked to visit and stay with a cousin of mine, Mary Marie. Her husband Dale was a neat guy and a hard working farmer who lived south of Roscoe, Nebraska. Thinking back I don't know if he was kind of an idol of mine or not but I did look up to him. One thing Dale carried everywhere he went was a pair of Cee Tee pliers in a leather holster. Dale never went without them. I had to have a pair just like Dale's. So Mom and Dad probably bought me a pair at Coast to Coast store down in Ogallala, Nebraska. Now I was set.

Down through the years I quit carrying the Cee Tee's, but not my pocket knife. I started carrying a pocket knife when I was really little and still do. Probably because of my Dad. Dad never went without his pocket knife. Never! The pocket knife Dad carried had one of those long skinny leather punch blades in it. Neat pocket knife. My first pocket knife was I think a Lone Ranger but then in 60 years my memory has faded a bit. I do remember it had a broken blade. The tip of the big blade was broken off. It did all right being as dull as it was. I seriously doubt one could have cut themselves with it.

Eventually I started to carry a Schrade Old Timer three blade pocket knife. Back then they were made in the US and had some mighty fine steel in them. The one I carried was a nice size at probably just under three inches. I didn't go without one. In those days I wore a pair of 501 button fly Levi's, a western shirt that Marge probably made for me and a pair of Cowtown or Tony Lama or Hyer boots. That Old Timer was in the pocket.

I was never, nor was Marge, real sure how clean the knife was at any time. I used the knife for digging out slivers and working on cattle or cutting most anything and for skinning coyotes. Back then I hunted a lot for coyotes. If one would skin the coyotes and stretch and dry the hides they would bring more. So I'd skin them with the Old Timer pocket knife. I doubt I ever seriously washed it in between skinning the coyote and digging out slivers. Not like now anyway. Now I have Marge put mine in the dishwasher once in a while, usually a long while.

Tait and I did pretty good with the fleas off the coyotes. Vic and Marge had problems. It seemed like the fleas didn't like the taste or smell of Tait and me so they'd leave us alone and chew on Vic and Marge. Both of them swelled up and got sore and infected. So from sometime in the Fall till early spring the four of us got a new batch of fleas every time I got a new coyote. One winter I got 37 coyotes. Lots of fleas!