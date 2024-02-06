What's wrong?

As Marge and I've gotten older, we spend more and more time with older and older adults. One of the groups we belong to at church is an old timers group. Really refreshing and enjoyable. However, there are some downers! (I'm joking.)

One in the group hobbles around on a bad knee and has a hard time standing for any length of time. He has to have a stool nearby. Another has bad knees and has gotten a new knee. One has a bad back as a result of wrecks with cows and slick ground and just accidents. He uses a cane. Another has a bad back and had to quit work because of it. And the list goes on and on and on. These are just the handicaps I know about. So when we get together, it's hobble here or limp there or shuffle over there. It's not a run here or there, for sure. All this doesn't detract from having fun or getting things done, it just changes the fun and we don't get as much done. We don't go jog anymore or run the marathon. We just do different things at our own pace.

Marge and I planted some tomatoes, Chinese cabbage and some kohlrabi the other day. We spent the whole day in the one high tunnel. I think there were about 75 tomato plants and probably 80 Chinese cabbage and kohlrabi. Marge was the go-for-whatever-I-needed and I was the one who crawled along and put the plants in the ground. But we got it done. Wasn't worth a flip the next day or two or three, though, or, I should say, I wasn't. Back and knees and muscles were in protest. But you know what, we are still able to do it again this year. There will come a time when we can't.