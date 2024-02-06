What's really important

Back in 2004 Tim McGraw sang a song entitled "Live Like You Were Dyin'." It's about a 40-year-old who gets some devastating news from the doctor that he is dying and doesn't have all that much time left. Probably like most of us, we'd ask the doctor, "Well, how much time do I have?" The doctor can guess, but that's about all he can do, just guess. So now the question became, if this is all the time I have left, what do I want to do? The lyrics goes on and talk about how the patient went sky diving, rocky mountain climbing and rode some bull named Fumanchu. But he also said he loved deeper, spoke sweeter and forgave freely.

It kind of reminded me of this virus we have been dealing with all of 2020. Who knows when the virus really came to the U.S.? Some guess the end of 2019 and some say beginning of 2020. It seems like we have been in hiding for a year, when actually it's close to eight months. It's been a trying time for everyone. Some wear masks, and some don't. Some socialize, and some don't. Some don't seem to worry in the least, and some are just simply scared. Some have gone on with life in general as if nothing was going on. Some have totally put their life on hold. Thousands have died from the virus or as a result of the virus.

I have breathing problems, so I have been extra careful. Some say I'm paranoid, while at times I think some are reckless. As treatment options have improved, the percent of those living through the virus has improved. There is now more information as to how the virus is spread and what to do and not do. When the virus first burst on the scene, it was hard to find sanitizer and Clorox wipes and such. It's a little easier now. Toilet paper is back on the shelves!

So how do we live now that the virus is here and amongst us? Kind of our own choice pretty much. We can stay shut up and hide and be pretty much safe, or we can throw caution to the wind and go about life as if the virus had never even showed up. But there between these two extremes is where most of us want to live.

When the virus first showed up, our family was real careful about gathering. We were careful about how close we got to each other as well as gathering indoors. One of the first times we gathered was outdoors, and it was downright chilly. Not too long after that, we gathered at our house indoors, and it was kind of strange. Strange because we hadn't sat down together for months.

If we stay hidden, we may be safe, but life is passing us by while we sit on the sidelines. Lost opportunities for fellowship and support and sharing. Simply lost. We did farmers market this past summer and tried to be as safe as possible. When at the market, we did the social-distance thing and the hand sanitizer and worked on keeping our hands away from our faces. I think we realized we were getting out there enough we might catch the virus. We thought about not even doing the market, but we both love interacting with friends and seeing the joy when someone buys fresh homegrown tomatoes.