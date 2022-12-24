What's in a name?

Do you ever look at a street name or town name and wonder where the name came from or why it was used? Christmas time is considered a time of reflection, and I've been thinking about another town whose identity has faded away.

A merger in 1980 with Scott City brought the town of Illmo to an end. Illmo derives its name from the abbreviation of Illinois (ILL) and Missouri (MO). The town's location was a result of the 2-mile distance needed for trains to climb the steep incline to the Thebes (Illinois) Railroad bridge, which was completed in 1905. Settlers arrived in the area along the river in the early 1800s and gradually moved west during the 19th century. People began to settle Illmo in 1904, and it was incorporated in 1905 as the bridge was finished.

There are a few unique features about Illmo besides its name that I found interesting as a kid learning street names and directions. A story from an older resident, who was a young child when the town was founded, told me the streets in the town used numbers and names of trees instead of surnames to give a sense of equality among the residents. He told me First Street was set up as a bypass to keep large traffic off Second Street (Main). Most of this story is true, except for Wall Street, which is just west of First Street, being named after one of the founders involved with the purchase of the land for the town.