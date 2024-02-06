What we can learn from St. Patrick

St. Patrick's Day was always a big deal for my family. My wife and I were on a vacation and met a young lady from Ireland. I asked her if she was aware of how multitudes of Americans claim to be Irish. She exclaimed, "If you are Irish, where are you from?" In other words, if you cannot name the location in Ireland where your family is from, you are not Irish. I guess she has a point. I just nodded in agreement and decided not to tell her of my Irishness.

Last year I discovered an article written by Dr. Stephen Nichols, president of Reformation Bible College, entitled, "Who Was Saint Patrick and Should Christians Celebrate St. Patrick's Day?" Have you heard the back story of St. Patrick's Day? I was amazed to learn that Patrick was not Irish. How about that? You don't have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! His given name wasn't even Patrick, his birth name was Maewyn Succat. He changed his name after he became a priest.

Patrick was born in 385 in Roman Britainnia in the modern town of Dombarton, Scotland. Although History.com claims his father was a deacon for tax purposes and the family was not particularly religious, Nichols dispels this notion by mentioning that Patrick's grandfather was Potitus, a priest, who lived at Bannavem Taburniae. Even so, Patrick was not committed to his faith until he faced adversity.

At age 16, he was taken prisoner by a group of Irish raiders who were attacking his family's estate. He was forced to serve as a shepherd and farm laborer for six years. Lonely, and afraid, he turned to his Christian faith. He believed that he was given an escape route in a dream. Patrick escaped by traveling 200 miles to the shoreline. A British ship happened to be present as he approached the docks. He returned home and began his religious studies.