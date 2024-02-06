What we can learn from St. Patrick

St. Patrick's Day was always a big deal for my family. My wife and I were on a vacation and met a young lady from Ireland. I asked her if she was aware of how multitudes of Americans claim to be Irish. She exclaimed, "If you are Irish, where are you from?" In other words, if you cannot name the location in Ireland where your family is from, you are not Irish. I guess she has a point. I just nodded in agreement and decided not to tell her of my Irishness.
Last year I discovered an article written by Dr. Stephen Nichols, president of Reformation Bible College, entitled, "Who Was Saint Patrick and Should Christians Celebrate St. Patrick's Day?" Have you heard the back story of St. Patrick's Day? I was amazed to learn that Patrick was not Irish. How about that? You don't have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! His given name wasn't even Patrick, his birth name was Maewyn Succat. He changed his name after he became a priest.
Patrick was born in 385 in Roman Britainnia in the modern town of Dombarton, Scotland. Although History.com claims his father was a deacon for tax purposes and the family was not particularly religious, Nichols dispels this notion by mentioning that Patrick's grandfather was Potitus, a priest, who lived at Bannavem Taburniae. Even so, Patrick was not committed to his faith until he faced adversity.
At age 16, he was taken prisoner by a group of Irish raiders who were attacking his family's estate. He was forced to serve as a shepherd and farm laborer for six years. Lonely, and afraid, he turned to his Christian faith. He believed that he was given an escape route in a dream. Patrick escaped by traveling 200 miles to the shoreline. A British ship happened to be present as he approached the docks. He returned home and began his religious studies.
Patrick sensed God calling him back to Ireland as a missionary. Although he faced opposition and death threats, he stood firm in his faith. Ireland was a mostly pagan/polytheistic culture. The king who had opposed him, Loegaire, eventually converted to Christianity and was baptized by Patrick. This was pivotal in changing the hearts of the people. Saint Patrick became one of the most loved people in Ireland. St. Patrick's Day commemorates his death on March 17, 461, according to legend.
Did St. Patrick drive all the snakes out of Ireland? Snakes are not native to the island, so we consider this folklore. What he did rid the island of was its marauding ways, and barbarianism. Along with Christianity came a whole new ethic. In his writings, Thomas Cahill claims that St. Patrick and his Ireland saved civilization.
Besides wearing green and celebrating traditions, we can learn a lot from St. Patrick. We learn about missions, evangelism, and overcoming social injustice. As a Christian, we are taught to forgive and love our enemies. Instead of seeking revenge, Patrick prepared himself spiritually and academically to bring about their conversion to Christianity. Contrary to some claims, he did not simply blend paganism with Christianity. The Irish culture was dramatically changed by the gospel.
Just as the young Irish lady challenged the claims of being Irish by Americans, how would you answer someone who challenged your claim of being a Christian? Romans 10:9-10 says, "If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, you will be saved." St. Patrick remembered where he came from, and he loved others enough to care about where they would spend eternity. I think that is something to celebrate.
