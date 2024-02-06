What is life without love?

Love is unnecessary. We live in a world in which human connection is becoming a relic. A memory. A matter in which a crotchety character from another holiday would say, "Good riddance." Why entangle the necessities of living -- food, housing, entertainment -- with the complications of romance and relationships? Just buy your own flowers and be done with the whole matter.
What a terrible life that would be! We were created to be together. We cannot exist absent others. We decompose inwardly, first slowly, then picking up the pace when isolated. We are Trinitarian image bearers drawn to each other for our nature was formed out of the divine union. We are not obliged nor encumbered to need, feel, and express love but rather love is fundamental to our framework. We love because we have been loved.
When love is expressed, it ignites a spark that lights up a room for a moment. When that same love is stoked by the kindling and firewood provided by the lovers, it burns well beyond them. Spend time with widows and widowers, and you will feel Tennyson's observation that "Life is brief, but love is long."
Love must be voiced. For the weight of love to be felt, there must be someone to embrace the prose. The love of God was made manifest through the Son (1 John 4:9.) So, to what is love and who is loved must be expresses.
How great a shame to relish in a vintage automobile and never share that joy with another! How depressing to be overwhelmed by a piece of art and no one to share your awe! A sunset viewed in isolation is simultaneously splendid and lacking. The hues of a sunset are deeper when holding the hand of your beloved. Love must not just be voiced to the wind but to the ear of the beloved.
As someone wise has said, "To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known and not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known and truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God. It is what we need more than anything. It liberates us from pretense, humbles us out of our self-righteousness, and fortifies us for any difficulty life can throw at us." Love will never go out of style.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.