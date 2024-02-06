What is life without love?

Love is unnecessary. We live in a world in which human connection is becoming a relic. A memory. A matter in which a crotchety character from another holiday would say, "Good riddance." Why entangle the necessities of living -- food, housing, entertainment -- with the complications of romance and relationships? Just buy your own flowers and be done with the whole matter.

What a terrible life that would be! We were created to be together. We cannot exist absent others. We decompose inwardly, first slowly, then picking up the pace when isolated. We are Trinitarian image bearers drawn to each other for our nature was formed out of the divine union. We are not obliged nor encumbered to need, feel, and express love but rather love is fundamental to our framework. We love because we have been loved.

When love is expressed, it ignites a spark that lights up a room for a moment. When that same love is stoked by the kindling and firewood provided by the lovers, it burns well beyond them. Spend time with widows and widowers, and you will feel Tennyson's observation that "Life is brief, but love is long."