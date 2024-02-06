"What do you want to do with your life?"

It seems like a fundamental question that many have been trying to answer since before their preschool days. Some are currently on their way to their retirement party, still trying to answer that question. But it is the wrong question.

The better question is, "what do you want to be known for?" The first, "what do you want to do," is a question of conduct. The second is a question of character. The first question punches a clock while the second builds a legacy. The first says, "this is what I do," the second declares, "this is who I am."

Psalm 112 expresses the priority of character over a career in writing,

1 How joyful are those who fear the Lord

and delight in obeying his commands.