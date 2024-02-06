What do you want for Christmas?

Have you have finished your Christmas shopping? If you are like me, I shop up until Christmas Eve -- even after Christmas depending on when I am going to exchange gifts. Sometimes the hardest part about Christmas shopping is finding the right gift for each person. Most people appreciate money or a gift card -- at least I do.

A Christmas list really helps because you know you are buying something the person really wants. It is sad to see how many people line up to return gifts at the stores after Christmas. Often people will "regift" an item they do not want. Those of us who use Amazon know there is an online "wish list." You can make that list public so your friends and family can know what to buy. I put a lot of things on my list I would not have wanted when I was a child. I told my daughter when you get older, things such as socks and underwear become much more desirable.

Some of the things on my list are nostalgic. About five years ago I started shaving with one of those vintage Gillette razors with butterfly doors that twist to open to add or remove a double edge razor blade. I enjoy getting shaving supplies for Christmas now, but when I was a teenager I would think, "Stetson aftershave again?" Now, when I splash on some of those classic aftershave lotions, I have pleasant memories of the men in my family. There are smells I associate with Christmas, like evergreen, peppermint, and new electronics like the walkie talkies I received one Christmas morning when I was a child.

When we decorate for Christmas, we pull out our old ornaments and get sentimental. We have memories from past holidays spent with people we love who are no longer with us. Sadly, we have become reminded of how fragile life is in 2020. No one has ever been promised tomorrow. Each day is a gift in and of itself.