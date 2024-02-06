Weldon A. Stein's World War II diary

Weldon Albert Stein was born in Cape Girardeau on Nov. 29, 1911, a son of Arthur C. Stein and May Sheppard. He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1928 and Southeast Missouri State Teachers College with a bachelor of arts degree in 1933. He furthered his studies by earning his master's of business administration from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, in 1935. Shortly before enlisting in the Army, he married Dorothy Bristow in Webster Groves, Missouri, in November 1941. Two months later he enlisted in the Army Medical Corps, where he served in the 51st Station Hospital and 95th General Hospital. In addition to his diary, he wrote more than 140 letters and v-mail home to his parents, wife, sister and young daughter, who was born while he was stationed in North Africa in 1943. In his letters and diary, he describes his daily observations, camp life and wishing he could be home. In 1945 he attained the rank of captain and was honorably discharged on Feb. 7, 1946, at Jefferson Barracks. After his military career, he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis and Washington, D.C., and the Central Intelligence Agency until his death on March 14, 1964. He is buried next to his wife in Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis.

The following excerpts are from Stein's diary while he served in North Africa with the 51st Station Hospital as a supply officer during World War II from 1942 to 1943. He was stationed in Italy and France at the end of the war.

Dec. 31, 1942: "Had our first air raid last nite ... was awakened ... from F.A. battery about 100 yds away about 3:30 a.m. Looked out of tent and sky was ablaze with search lites and tracer bullets ... It was a beautiful sight -- a curtain of fire all along the harbor...Had no feeling of fright but felt quite helpless ..."

Feb. 11, 1943: "Moved downstairs w/Major & Etheridge to avoid snoring (Perkins) and sleep talking (Ashburn)."