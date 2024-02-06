We must respond to the message of Easter

Easter Sunday is going to be different this year. Instead of churches being filled with members and guests, the buildings will be empty. By showing love for our neighbors, we are asking them to stay home and watch us on a screen. As a pastor, I really miss seeing the people. One of our members just passed away. There will be a funeral, but because he was a believer in Jesus, we have hope beyond the grave. Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning. Psalm 30:5.
Last week, most churches celebrated Palm Sunday. Jesus rides into Jerusalem on a young donkey. He reveals the fact that he is the Messiah. He approaches the city to throngs of crowds who are cheering, "Hosanna, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!" We often title this event the "Triumphal entry into Jerusalem." However, in a week's time the celebrating turned to sadness. The shouts of praise turned to angry yelling, "Crucify him!"
It is frightening to think that public opinion can change that drastically in a week's time. In a recent study by George Barna, 70% of Americans claimed to be Christians. When asked specific theological questions that reflect a biblical worldview, only 6% hold to Orthodox Christian beliefs. Would the 70% quickly turn from Christianity if they had to affirm the authority of Scripture or the sovereignty of God? How many of them will return after our churches reopen?
My Christian faith is important to me. At age 12, I became a Christian and was baptized on Easter Sunday. Hearing the Gospel is what made the difference in my life. A year before I committed my life to Christ, I was in church for Easter and the preacher talked about the cross, how Jesus suffered and died. I wept. I was always taught Jesus loved me, and I was sad to hear how he was treated, but I did not understand my need of salvation.
The next year, on Thursday night before Easter, I watched a television program portraying the life of Jesus. The Lord was talking to a man named Nicodemus. He told the man, "unless you are born again, you cannot see the kingdom of God." John 3:3. Right then I realized that I was a sinner and I needed God to forgive me and save me if I was going to go to heaven. I prayed and committed myself to Jesus, and my life has never been the same.
Salvation is the beginning of the Christian life. We go to church, read the Bible, and learn what God expects of us. We spend our lives growing spiritually. The Gospel is the good news that God did for us what we could not do for ourselves. Jesus paid the penalty for our sin so we could be able to go to heaven. He also gives us a different perspective on life in general -- a biblical worldview.
The first Easter Sunday morning was an end to sadness. Think about it. Peter denied knowing Jesus, most of the disciples had scattered. Everyone was living in fear and all hope was gone. Then the women discovered the tomb was empty. Jesus was risen. Over the course of forty days over 500 people had encountered the Lord Jesus, 1 Corinthians 15. The followers of Jesus became courageous, and many died as martyrs for the Christian faith. They were convinced that God offers eternal life for all who believe. Christians don't have to live in fear of death -- or even the coronavirus.
What is your response to the message of Easter? Do you believe that Jesus was born of a virgin, lived a perfect and sinless life, died on the cross as a substitute to pay the penalty of God's wrath for sin, rose again on the third day, ascended bodily into heaven and is coming again to earth someday? How are your living your life? Do your actions shout, "Hosanna," or "Crucify?"
