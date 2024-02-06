We must respond to the message of Easter

Easter Sunday is going to be different this year. Instead of churches being filled with members and guests, the buildings will be empty. By showing love for our neighbors, we are asking them to stay home and watch us on a screen. As a pastor, I really miss seeing the people. One of our members just passed away. There will be a funeral, but because he was a believer in Jesus, we have hope beyond the grave. Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning. Psalm 30:5.

Last week, most churches celebrated Palm Sunday. Jesus rides into Jerusalem on a young donkey. He reveals the fact that he is the Messiah. He approaches the city to throngs of crowds who are cheering, "Hosanna, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!" We often title this event the "Triumphal entry into Jerusalem." However, in a week's time the celebrating turned to sadness. The shouts of praise turned to angry yelling, "Crucify him!"

It is frightening to think that public opinion can change that drastically in a week's time. In a recent study by George Barna, 70% of Americans claimed to be Christians. When asked specific theological questions that reflect a biblical worldview, only 6% hold to Orthodox Christian beliefs. Would the 70% quickly turn from Christianity if they had to affirm the authority of Scripture or the sovereignty of God? How many of them will return after our churches reopen?

My Christian faith is important to me. At age 12, I became a Christian and was baptized on Easter Sunday. Hearing the Gospel is what made the difference in my life. A year before I committed my life to Christ, I was in church for Easter and the preacher talked about the cross, how Jesus suffered and died. I wept. I was always taught Jesus loved me, and I was sad to hear how he was treated, but I did not understand my need of salvation.