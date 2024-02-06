Washboards and hamestraps and kraut cutters

We really don't even think about getting a pair of clothes dirty today, when washing them is so simple. We sort the clothes according to color and then deposit the same colors in the automatic washing machine. Then put in the correct amount of soap and press the right buttons, and the clothes come out clean and spun dry and ready for the dryer. Simple.

When I came along, Mom had an old manual electric wringer washing machine. Mom would heat the water on the stove and dump it in the washing machine. I'm guessing but it probably held 10 to 15 gallons of water. To get the water meant pumping the hand pump. No turning on a spigot. Mom would put some soap in the wash tub and in went the dirty clothes. Mom would turn the beater on, which would agitate the clothes and get them clean. Then Mom ran them through the wringer into a rinse tub. They sat in the rinse tub a while and then through the wringer into another rinse tub. Then through the wringer one more time and they were ready for the clothes line. It took a while to wash clothes back then.

But before then, there was a washboard. It was about 16 inches wide by 2 feet tall. On the board was a pattern of ridges where you worked the clothes over by hand. I would imagine back then the women used lye soap. It was flat work. Every piece of clothes had to be worked on the washboard. From there the clothes went into rinse tubs and wring by hand and then again into a rinse tub. Then the final wring it out by hand and then on the clothes line.

In the summer, the clothes would dry out real quick, especially if there was a breeze. But in the winter, the clothes would freeze on the line. Frozen pants and shirts and towels and cloth diapers were all hanging there frozen. How they dried, I'll never know. After coming into the house I'd imagine they finished drying over chairs and such.

Several weeks ago, we drove up west of Marble Hill, Missouri, and bought a couple Jersey steers. When we got off the blacktop we had to drive on a gravel road that was really bumpy. It was washboardy. And honestly I don't know if the washboard got its name from the road or vice versa. I know growing up we said a bumpy road was washboards. Probably a good number of the younger folks have never heard of a washboard.

Kind of like a kraut board. It was about a foot wide by 20 inches long. It had a knife-like band fixed to the board so that when you slid a head of cabbage across the board it would slice a thin layer of cabbage off. As you sliced these narrow bands off, you'd sprinkle some salt on them and tamp them into an old crock. After tamping them down layer by layer you'd make sure there was liquid over the cabbage. I usually weight the cabbage down. After 4 to 6 weeks one has sour kraut. Today many use a food processor. The old-timers used a kraut cutter. An old kraut cutter would take a slice off you if you weren't careful.