Vital records: Finding single sources

Some types of records record only births or provide evidence for approximating birth date. The most valuable of these, oftentimes, is birth certificates. Inexperienced family historians often expect to find these for all their ancestors, but most states only began requiring them in the 20th Century. For example, universal recording of vital records in Missouri began in 1910. Family historians can request birth certificates from the issuing agency in the appropriate state. In Missouri, the individual or immediate family member can request unofficial copies of vital records at the local public health agency. Requests for formal copies of vital records and instructions are at: health.mo.gov/data/vitalrecords/obtain-vital-record.php.

Some records can provide an approximation to birth year. The appearance of an ancestor in a tax list, depending on the authority, would mean they had turned 21, or 16, depending on the law. Naturalization records also sometimes give age.

The implementation of social security and other government needs resulted in most states issuing delayed birth certificates for those who were born before requirements for recording births. These are usually available through the same process used for regular birth certificates. Social Security Applications include birth dates, as do other government records such as draft registrations.

Death certificates are a detailed source of information on individuals. The first thing to emphasize is that most states implemented death certificates recently -- since about 1900. The availability of these certificates ranges from digital copies online, usually restricted for a specified number of years (for Missouri, 50), to absolutely restricted and only available to lineal descendants of the decedent. Check state-level websites to determine access for the state of interest. Cause of death is usually listed, but if not, there is a code on the certificate for the cause. Cause of death codes are available at: wolfbane.com/icd/. These codes change over time, so make sure you access the codes in force for the death year.

The Missouri State Archives has made death certificates 50 years and older available online in a searchable database: s1.sos.mo.gov/records/archives/archivesmvc/deathcertificates. Searchers can search by county, given name, portions of surnames and date range. Items researchers often miss also include the internment site, physician's name, birthplace, parents' birthplaces and informant's name.