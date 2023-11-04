Using tax lists for family history research

Tax lists for a given locality are often unavailable for every year (one exception being Virginia). Courthouse disasters, poor storage and intentional discarding all resulted in these losses. Accordingly, we often have a fragmentary picture of an ancestor if we rely only on tax lists.

The first step in using tax lists effectively is knowing the law, which includes the process, items taxed and tax rates for the year(s) your ancestor paid taxes. Statutes and legislation are available for most states through state archives; book scanning services such as Google Books, Internet Archive and Hathitrust, or state libraries. Keep in mind that collectors copied tax assessments -- depending on the state -- collectors sent these copies to the state capital, retained in different county offices or used as a basis for the next year's assessment list. You have few clues whether you are viewing the original or a copy.

Once you have found the person on a tax list, copy or abstract everything. Examine the first page of the list, which often is the only page with column headings. You will need these to interpret subsequent pages. Record the page number, township or district, items taxed and valuation, and the amount of tax -- or photograph or download the page. If the list is unpaginated, count the pages and record a number in brackets. If the assessor recorded the list in visit order (not alphabetically), record at least 10 neighbors before and after your ancestor. They may be relatives or associates. Check tax lists for all years available in the period of interest.

Finding tax lists can be a challenge. They may be in the county courthouse or archive center (in counties that have one). Often states required that counties send lists to the state capital and originals and/or microfilm may be in the state archives or library. You can locate transcribed lists online by using a search engine and searching for " tax list." Deed books contain some lists, usually delinquents.