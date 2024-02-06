Use wisely: There is power in words

When I was in my late teens, my grandfather provided me with a subscription to Reader's Digest. One of my favorite sections of the periodical was the "Word Power" quiz. I enjoyed learning new words as much as finding out how many I already knew. It is good to increase our vocabulary. Good word choices help us to communicate more effectively. Poor word choices or a limited vocabulary can cost us in many ways.

Words are powerful. They can build up or tear down. Someone has said once a word is spoken, it can never be forgotten only forgiven. Many people are struggling with self-esteem issues over the words of a parent. The children's saying about sticks and stones is often untrue, words do indeed hurt. However, words can also help. I grew up without my dad, so my grandfather was my male role model. Grandpa always told me and anyone who would listen, "That boy can do anything he sets his mind to." He died 32 years ago, but his words are alive in my mind.

There are many verses in the Bible that refer to the use of words. Proverbs 10:19 CSB says, "When there are many words, sin is unavoidable, but the one who controls his lips is prudent." This makes me nervous as one who preaches and writes weekly. It is next to impossible to get it right every time. It is difficult to communicate without offending someone. Choosing our words carefully helps. One thing I like about writing is that I can revisit and revise my thoughts before I share them. It also helps to have my multitalented wife proofread my columns. However, once you speak, you cannot edit what you have spoken.

We can choose peace over conflict with our words. "A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger." Proverbs 15:1 ESV. If you snap at someone, they will usually respond in the same manner. This principle of using soft or gentle words is also known as de-escalation. It is always better to control our words and reactions. We should apply the golden rule -- do to others as you would have them do to you. I have observed that a segment of our society thinks that it is virtuous to verbally assault political opponents. Have we lost the art of disagreeing agreeably?