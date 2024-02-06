Two of the best

These trees are prized for their ornamental aesthetic appeal around homes, in parks and along side streets in small towns throughout much of the eastern United States. The white bloom on the dogwood is about 5 1/2 inches across, each at the end of a stem. The pink bloom of the redbud is about 1/2-inch long and in clusters along the limbs and sometimes even on the trunk. The two trees compliment each other very well.

The red seeds of the dogwood are food for songbirds such as the summer tanager.