Two magic words

By Ellen Shuck

How often have you wished someone believed in you? You've felt like people seldom complimented you, or cheered you on. You need an extra boost to keep going. Sometimes we're merely feeling down hearted and discouraged when those feelings emerge. Maybe we're just feeling sorry for ourselves.

It could be that your feelings are warranted though. You, possibly grew up where you interacted with people that seldom showed their feelings. Or you could have failed to be with loving and caring parents and relatives. Whatever your reason was, for your feeling that you were of little consequence and had little to offer; you were missing the support and encouragement you needed.

I have no excuse for failing to be what I desired, and attaining the goals for which I reached. Although our family possessed meager material possessions, we held our head high, associated with good people and regularly attended church. We considered ourselves to be as important as anyone else. I tried to be a part of numerous school activities and tried for good grades. We never felt poor.

The reason I feel that I had no excuse for being all I could be, was because, regardless of what I adamantly desired -- if it was a good thing -- my parents, brothers, sisters and other relatives, supported my efforts. Regardless of what I participated in, my whole family was in the audience clapping, telling me I did a good job, and encouraging me. I took them for granted, then, but now I realize that without their support I would never have had the courage to pursue my goals.

There's no limit to the value of a sincere pat on the back or a word of praise to elevate someone's self-esteem. I remember my dad's words, particularly. He was always loving to me and praised me constantly. He also saw that I had transportation to orchestra and band practice, and any other school activity or party. I knew I always had a cheering section within my family.