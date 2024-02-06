Two magic words

By Ellen Shuck
How often have you wished someone believed in you? You've felt like people seldom complimented you, or cheered you on. You need an extra boost to keep going. Sometimes we're merely feeling down hearted and discouraged when those feelings emerge. Maybe we're just feeling sorry for ourselves.
It could be that your feelings are warranted though. You, possibly grew up where you interacted with people that seldom showed their feelings. Or you could have failed to be with loving and caring parents and relatives. Whatever your reason was, for your feeling that you were of little consequence and had little to offer; you were missing the support and encouragement you needed.
I have no excuse for failing to be what I desired, and attaining the goals for which I reached. Although our family possessed meager material possessions, we held our head high, associated with good people and regularly attended church. We considered ourselves to be as important as anyone else. I tried to be a part of numerous school activities and tried for good grades. We never felt poor.
The reason I feel that I had no excuse for being all I could be, was because, regardless of what I adamantly desired -- if it was a good thing -- my parents, brothers, sisters and other relatives, supported my efforts. Regardless of what I participated in, my whole family was in the audience clapping, telling me I did a good job, and encouraging me. I took them for granted, then, but now I realize that without their support I would never have had the courage to pursue my goals.
There's no limit to the value of a sincere pat on the back or a word of praise to elevate someone's self-esteem. I remember my dad's words, particularly. He was always loving to me and praised me constantly. He also saw that I had transportation to orchestra and band practice, and any other school activity or party. I knew I always had a cheering section within my family.
I can remember Dad telling me I was pretty. I'm sure this was to raise my sense of well-being, but I'd look in the mirror anyway, to see if it was true.
Dad always, from when I was a toddler on, assured me that I was smart. Consequently, I tried my best to meet his expectations.
I can remember, particularly, when I was striving to complete my pep club initiation requirements. I felt I would be "nothing" in high school if I weren't accepted into the Red Peppers. The initiation process was rigorous and I needed help. However, we were farmers, so my family was busy working, and had little time to lend.
Just when I despaired and thought my life was over with tears flowing, my brother appeared at the front door of my girlfriend's house. We were working together on the requirements for the pep club. My brother was holding a huge stack of special magazines I needed to complete my project. I gasped and breathed a gigantic sigh of relief. My brother and I loved each other, but as brothers and sisters often do, we fought and wrestled. I was so proud and touched that he shared in seeing that I made the pep club.
Those two words, "support and encouragement" can move mountains and make a person into what he never thought he could be. Simply knowing that someone thinks we're attractive, talented and capable of reaching our dreams, can have a positive influence on us. Yes we covet those things. Even Bible Scripture agrees that we need to support and encourage one another. 1 Thessalonians 5:11 says "Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing." We need the love and encouragement of others.
Not only is it important that you receive an amount of praise and love but it's doubly special that you encourage and support others. Proverbs 17:17 informs that "A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity."
