Turning points in our lives

Back when I was young there were some dates that were really important. One was when we got our driver's license. It was a big deal. From the time I could stand on the seat and see over the steering wheel, I'd driven a little. Dad would put the pickup in granny low, and it just barely crept along. Then he'd get in the back of the pickup and scatter the cake to the cows. My job was to hold the steering wheel steady. Just hold it steady. When I turned 16, it was freedom. Kind of. I got to drive the old International four-wheel drive. But it was wheels.

Turning 16 also let us drive over into Julesburg and buy Coors beer. It wasn't that far to Julesburg, Colorado. I was legal, but never did drive over there. Just being legal was a big deal. But along with the right to drive was the requirement to register for the draft. When I turned 18, we had to register. It was a big deal back then, for right then the Vietnam War was going strong. So I registered. Along came the lottery for those who were registered. Everyone got an assigned number with the lower numbers guaranteed a trip to 'Nam.

Not sure when, but one had to get a Social Security number. When I was living at Mom's and Dad's, one worked for their room and board and a little soda money. You don't need a SS number for that, but I got one in case. My first check was from Erv Smith. He paid me to help him roof his A-frame house down on Martin Bay. Really enjoyed working with Erv. Good guy. I doubt it was enough to even file.

And along came the dreaded April 15 deadline of income tax. Kind of neat in a way, because one had to have income back then to file one's income tax. Now everyone files. Some have to pay and others get a check in the mail. Doesn't seem fair, but it's the law of the land.

Back a bunch of years, we hired a tax preparer, and he made a minor mistake, and lo and behold we got a letter from the IRS. Not good. We were to meet them on a certain date and at a certain time and bring everything. He wasn't real friendly. I don't know about Marge, but I gave my deodorant a good trying out that day. He did help us work out a solution, and in the next four years we ended up ahead.

I'll never forget our wedding and the beginning of Marge's and my life together. It's been a good ride for some 48 years. We were blessed with two boys, and now one has a bride and two grandkids. Proud of them all.