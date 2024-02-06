Turkey day leftovers make great second meals

As we plan our Thanksgiving dinners to share with friends and family, there will most likely be some type of leftovers from the day. What will you do with extra mashed potatoes, turkey, dressing or sweet potatoes? I have pulled together some recipes to help with your leftover dilemma.
As we give thanks for the abundance so many of us have in this country, let us not forget those who will do without on this holiday and reach out to find those less fortunate. Any gesture made will make a difference in the life of others who are not as fortunate as some.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Spread the turkey stuffing to cover the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle the chopped turkey over the stuffing. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the turkey.
Crack the 12 eggs into a large bowl. Add the soup, milk, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Whisk and mix well until the yolks are all broken up. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese evenly.
Spray one side of a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Cover the baking pan, sprayed side down and seal the edges.
Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, then uncover and cook an additional 30 to 40 minutes or until the casserole is cooked through and the top is golden brown.
Top with optional herbs or hot leftover turkey gravy and serve warm.
Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole combines all the flavors of the big meal in a simple, easy to make, never dried out dish. This is the best way to use up those leftovers.
Preheat oven to 400-degrees.
Combine turkey and cranberry sauce and spread evenly on the bottom of a 9x13 glass baking dish.
Evenly press on leftover mashed potatoes and sprinkle corn over the top.
Mix together milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn.
Sprinkle on leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over the top (this will keep the stuffing from drying out).
Cover with tin foil and bake at 400-degrees for approximately 35-40 minutes or until heated through.
Use up a whole lot of leftovers by cooking a dressing/stuffing-based batter in a waffle iron and topping the waffle with mashed potatoes, gravy and a dollop of cranberry sauce.
Special equipment: a waffle iron (preferably Belgian style)
Preheat a waffle iron to medium high. Generously brush the top and bottom of the iron with oil.
Combine the stuffing, parsley and eggs in a medium bowl. Evenly and firmly pack the waffle iron with some of the stuffing mixture. Close the iron and cook until the waffle is golden and can be lifted out easily, 4 to 6 minutes. Repeat with the remaining stuffing mixture.
Transfer each waffle to a plate, top with a scoop of hot, leftover mashed potatoes and then cover with gravy; finish with a dollop of cranberry sauce.
There's no need for tomato sauce on this pizza. It uses leftover mashed potatoes instead and is topped with Mozzarella, bacon, leek garlic and basil.
Put a pizza stone on the bottom rack in the oven and preheat to 500 degrees for at least 30 minutes.
Heat a small skillet over medium heat, add the bacon, cook until the fat renders but is short of being crisp, about five minutes. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Divide the dough into 2 equal portions; form each into a ball. Roll a portion into a 12-inch round on a floured surface (cover the other piece with a kitchen towel). Lightly dust a pizza peel with flour and put the dough on the peel, drizzle lightly with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Slip the dough onto the preheated stone and cook until just set, about 4 minutes.
Using the peel, remove the dough from the oven and spread half of the mashed potatoes over the top, leaving about a 1-inch border around the side. Season with salt and pepper. Then sprinkle half of the cheese on top and top with half of the bacon, leek and garlic. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Return the pizza to the stone and cook until the crust is golden and the cheese melts, about five to seven minutes more. Remove the pizza, top with half the grated Parmesan and scatter with some basil leaves and pepper flakes, if desired. Serve. Repeat with the remaining dough and toppings.
Mix 1 cup leftover stuffing with 1/4 cup grated parmesan, 2 tablespoons each olive oil and chopped parsley and 1 minced garlic clove.
Stuff into 24 button mushroom caps; top with more parmesan and olive oil. Bake 20 to 25 minutes at 375 degrees. Delicious!
If you like French toast and grilled cheese, you'll love a Monte Cristo. This sandwich is usually pan-fried, but baking it instead means you can use less butter and make several at the same time.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a nonstick baking mat; brush with butter. In a 9-x-13-inch baking dish, whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread cranberry sauce on 4 slices of bread. Top with turkey; season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle cheese evenly over turkey. Top with remaining bread slices. Carefully transfer sandwiches to egg mixture and soak, pressing lightly with a spatula, 1 minute a side.
Transfer to baking sheet; bake 15 minutes. Flip and bake seven minutes more. Let rest five minutes before serving.
Bacon and custardy bread take the usual leftovers-sandwich into brunch territory. An after-meal nap is happening, whether you like it or not.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sprinkle bacon with brown sugar and pepper; transfer to a wire rack set inside a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet and bake until browned and crisp, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool.
Whisk eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt in a large baking dish. Add bread slices and let sit, turning to coat, until bread has absorbed most of the liquid, about 5 minutes.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook 2 slices of bread until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon butter and two slices of bread.
Assemble sandwiches using leftover cranberry sauce, leftover turkey, arugula, and bacon, and cut in half.
Moist turkey, combined with vegetables and topped off with creamy mashed potatoes. Thanksgiving leftovers reinvented into a flavorful shepherd's pie.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, celery and carrots, cooking until onions are translucent. Add minced garlic, cooking for an additional minute. Add turkey, corn and peas (or green beans), along with seasonings and gravy, cooking until heated through. Transfer to a 1-quart baking dish, pressing into an even layer.
Heat mashed potatoes until luke warm and easy to stir. Add half of the shredded cheese to the potatoes, stir to combine. Spread mashed potatoes over the turkey filling. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes. If desired, broil or use a kitchen torch to char cheese slightly.
Serve warm.
All your Thanksgiving Day favorites are combined in this savory casserole that's so easy to make, you can enjoy it any time of year. And it goes from start to finish in less than one hour.
Stir the potatoes, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and milk in a medium bowl. Spoon the potato mixture around the inside edge of a 10-inch round casserole to form a ring.
Heat the broth and onion in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cook until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in the soup, turkey and water. Cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Spoon the turkey mixture into the center of the potato ring.
Bake at 350 degrees. for 30 minutes or until the turkey mixture is hot and bubbling. Sprinkle with the pecans and parsley, if desired.
Leftover turkey and stuffing find their way into a classic Reuben along with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese.
Position a rack about four-inches from the broiler heat source, and preheat. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Spread some butter on 1 side of each slice of bread. Place four pieces, buttered side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Spread some of the Russian dressing on the sides facing up. Top each with a slice of cheese and evenly crumble some of the stuffing over the cheese. Top each with some sauerkraut, turkey and then the remaining cheese on top.
Put the open-faced sandwiches under the broiler and cook until the cheese melts, about two minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the broiler. Spread the rest of the dressing on the uncovered side of the four remaining bread slices, place on top melted cheese and push down, buttered side up to finish the sandwiches. Return to the broiler and toast sandwich, carefully turning once so both sides get nice and golden brown, about two minutes total, serve hot.
This Pilgrim Sandwich is a delicious way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. All the best parts of the big meal piled onto a sweet and savory sandwich.
Cut open the roll and spread some cream cheese on the bottom slice.
Add a spoonful of cranberry on top of the cream cheese.
Top that with turkey, provolone, and lettuce.
Spread some mayonnaise on the top half of the roll, then sandwich it together.
Leftover Thanksgiving Pull-Apart Sliders
This recipe takes all the best dishes on the holiday table and puts them between toasted buns for the easiest day after Thanksgiving hit; what's not to like?
Combine the gravy and turkey in a medium saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the gravy is hot and bubbling, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover and set aside.
Put a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the broiler.
Split the attached dinner rolls in half horizontally, keeping them attached. Put the top and bottom halves cut-side up on a baking sheet. Cover the bottom half with the stuffing. Broil until toasted, 1 to 3 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
Spread the cut side of the roll tops with cranberry sauce. Cover the stuffing with mashed potatoes, then use the back of a small spoon to make 12 wells (1 for each slider) in the potatoes. Spoon the turkey and gravy into the wells (it will spill over the wells but this is okay) then cover with overlapping slices of provolone. Cover with the roll tops, then brush the tops with the melted butter. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
Bake until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve immediately.
Add water and turkey carcass to a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, and simmer 30-45 minutes. Remove carcass and set aside until cooled. Remove any meat from bones and discard carcass. Strain turkey broth, discard bones. Add turkey broth and turkey meat back to stock pot and bring back to a boil.
Add the turkey and stuffing, celery, carrots, onion and simmer for 5-7 minutes.
Add the egg noodles, parsley, salt and pepper and simmer for another 5-7 minutes, until noodles and veggies are tender.
Note: You can also cut small cubes of leftover dressing and place in a warm oven to dry out slightly before adding to the soup.
