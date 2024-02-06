Turkey day leftovers make great second meals

As we plan our Thanksgiving dinners to share with friends and family, there will most likely be some type of leftovers from the day. What will you do with extra mashed potatoes, turkey, dressing or sweet potatoes? I have pulled together some recipes to help with your leftover dilemma.

As we give thanks for the abundance so many of us have in this country, let us not forget those who will do without on this holiday and reach out to find those less fortunate. Any gesture made will make a difference in the life of others who are not as fortunate as some.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Thanksgiving Leftovers Breakfast Casserole

4 cups turkey stuffing

2 cups chopped turkey

8 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded

12 large eggs

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom OR celery soup

1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 to 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning, to taste

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Fresh sage rosemary and thyme for topping, optional

Leftover turkey gravy, optional

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Spread the turkey stuffing to cover the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle the chopped turkey over the stuffing. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the turkey.

Crack the 12 eggs into a large bowl. Add the soup, milk, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Whisk and mix well until the yolks are all broken up. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese evenly.

Spray one side of a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Cover the baking pan, sprayed side down and seal the edges.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, then uncover and cook an additional 30 to 40 minutes or until the casserole is cooked through and the top is golden brown.

Top with optional herbs or hot leftover turkey gravy and serve warm.

Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole

Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole combines all the flavors of the big meal in a simple, easy to make, never dried out dish. This is the best way to use up those leftovers.

3 cups turkey, shredded

1 1/2 cups cranberry sauce

4 cups mashed potatoes

2 cups corn

2 cups turkey gravy

1/3 cup milk

4 cups stuffing

1/4 cup chicken broth or to taste

Preheat oven to 400-degrees.

Combine turkey and cranberry sauce and spread evenly on the bottom of a 9x13 glass baking dish.

Evenly press on leftover mashed potatoes and sprinkle corn over the top.

Mix together milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn.

Sprinkle on leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over the top (this will keep the stuffing from drying out).

Cover with tin foil and bake at 400-degrees for approximately 35-40 minutes or until heated through.

Leftover Dressing Waffles

Use up a whole lot of leftovers by cooking a dressing/stuffing-based batter in a waffle iron and topping the waffle with mashed potatoes, gravy and a dollop of cranberry sauce.

Vegetable oil, for the waffle iron

4 1/2 cups crumbled leftover dressing/stuffing

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 large eggs, beaten

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes, warm

1/2 cup leftover gravy, warm

1/4 cup leftover cranberry sauce

Special equipment: a waffle iron (preferably Belgian style)

Preheat a waffle iron to medium high. Generously brush the top and bottom of the iron with oil.

Combine the stuffing, parsley and eggs in a medium bowl. Evenly and firmly pack the waffle iron with some of the stuffing mixture. Close the iron and cook until the waffle is golden and can be lifted out easily, 4 to 6 minutes. Repeat with the remaining stuffing mixture.

Transfer each waffle to a plate, top with a scoop of hot, leftover mashed potatoes and then cover with gravy; finish with a dollop of cranberry sauce.

Leftover Mashed Potato Pizza

There's no need for tomato sauce on this pizza. It uses leftover mashed potatoes instead and is topped with Mozzarella, bacon, leek garlic and basil.

5 ounces slab bacon, finely diced (about 1 cup)

1 1/2 pounds prepared pizza dough, at room temperature

All-purpose flour

Olive oil, for drizzling

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes, slightly warm

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella (about 5 ounces)

1/2 leek (white and light green parts only), very thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese (about 1 ounce)

12 fresh basil leaves

Crushed red pepper flakes, optional

Put a pizza stone on the bottom rack in the oven and preheat to 500 degrees for at least 30 minutes.

Heat a small skillet over medium heat, add the bacon, cook until the fat renders but is short of being crisp, about five minutes. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Divide the dough into 2 equal portions; form each into a ball. Roll a portion into a 12-inch round on a floured surface (cover the other piece with a kitchen towel). Lightly dust a pizza peel with flour and put the dough on the peel, drizzle lightly with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Slip the dough onto the preheated stone and cook until just set, about 4 minutes.

Using the peel, remove the dough from the oven and spread half of the mashed potatoes over the top, leaving about a 1-inch border around the side. Season with salt and pepper. Then sprinkle half of the cheese on top and top with half of the bacon, leek and garlic. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Return the pizza to the stone and cook until the crust is golden and the cheese melts, about five to seven minutes more. Remove the pizza, top with half the grated Parmesan and scatter with some basil leaves and pepper flakes, if desired. Serve. Repeat with the remaining dough and toppings.

Stuffing-Stuffed Mushrooms

1 cup leftover dressing/stuffing

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

24 button mushrooms, cleaned and stems removed

Mix 1 cup leftover stuffing with 1/4 cup grated parmesan, 2 tablespoons each olive oil and chopped parsley and 1 minced garlic clove.

Stuff into 24 button mushroom caps; top with more parmesan and olive oil. Bake 20 to 25 minutes at 375 degrees. Delicious!

Turkey Monte Cristo

If you like French toast and grilled cheese, you'll love a Monte Cristo. This sandwich is usually pan-fried, but baking it instead means you can use less butter and make several at the same time.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, for brushing

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/4 cups whole milk

Coarse salt and freshly ground white pepper

1/2 cup cranberry sauce, coarsely chopped if chunky

8 (3/4-inch-thick slices) white bread

12 ounces thinly sliced roast turkey

4 ounces extra-sharp cheddar, grated

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a nonstick baking mat; brush with butter. In a 9-x-13-inch baking dish, whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread cranberry sauce on 4 slices of bread. Top with turkey; season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle cheese evenly over turkey. Top with remaining bread slices. Carefully transfer sandwiches to egg mixture and soak, pressing lightly with a spatula, 1 minute a side.

Transfer to baking sheet; bake 15 minutes. Flip and bake seven minutes more. Let rest five minutes before serving.

French Toast Turkey Sandwich

Bacon and custardy bread take the usual leftovers-sandwich into brunch territory. An after-meal nap is happening, whether you like it or not.