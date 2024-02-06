Townsend Furniture -- forerunner of longtime furniture business

The Townsends, including son Jake, had various downtown locations on Water and Main streets for their furniture businesses, one address being 19 N. Water, present location of Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant. It was a large, three-storied brick building that over the years housed many entities, including furniture stores. Before the floodwall, downtown flooding required all the furniture to be moved to the upper floors. One family story is that during the rising water, the second story landing of the furniture store made an excellent place to throw in a fishing line to catch fish from the Mississippi.

Jake Townsend, operating separately from his father, ran Townsend Furniture Store until he was called into service during World War II. Unfortunately, after returning home, he died of a heart attack, leaving his wife, Maud, and son, Loren Jr., and relative, Henry Batten, to run the business.

Jake's cousin, Peyton Patrick, also a veteran of the war, operated a furniture business in New Madrid, Missouri. Peyton and his wife, Katy, wanting to move back to Cape Girardeau, bought Jake's and Henry's partnership in 1946. The business was renamed Patrick Furniture and was located at 42 N. Main St.

Fast forward to the year 1964. Peyton Patrick decided to purchase property on North Kingshighway where Cape Girardeau was expanding and move his business from the downtown.

On May 14, 1965, the 91-year old patriarch of the furniture business, William Townsend, died of cerebral thrombosis. The Rev. Joe Schoults from the Bethel Assembly of God was in charge of the funeral. Townsend was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Upon Peyton Patrick's retirement, his daughter, Carolyn, and husband, Tim Young, moved from St. Louis in 1977 to become new owners of the Kingshighway landmark. As it has evolved their sons, Patrick and Michael, and granddaughter, Mallory, have joined the firm carrying on the family legacy.

Pat and Michael Young have now expanded the furniture business to Paducah, Kentucky, which their sister, Laura Young Eck, and the fourth generation, Cy Young, are managing.

Their ancestor, William Richard Townsend, would be very proud of how far his furniture beginnings have gone.