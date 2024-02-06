Tomatoes are my favorites

By Rennie Phillips

When it comes down to picking my favorite garden vegetable or fruit, tomatoes come in hands down. I really like cucumbers, but if I had to choose between the two, it would be tomatoes and I'm not picky about the color. I like black ones, purple ones, red ones, yellow ones, orange ones and everything in between. I like tomatoes.

I like a good sweet juicy tomato, but it also has to have a good taste. If it doesn't taste good, then why even grow it.

Most tomatoes belong to one of two classes if you will. There are hybrids which are a cross between two different kinds of tomatoes and then there are tomatoes that are a pure strain which in some cases can trace their existence back for a lot of years. Now within each of these groups there are two different growing habits which are called determinates and indeterminates. Determinates only grow so long and they only get so tall. Determinates also put most of their fruit on in a short period of time and then they are through for the season. Indeterminates will grow from planting in the spring till frost in the fall and they will bear fruit that whole time frame. Determinates get up to about four feet tall while indeterminates may get 8 or 10 or 12 foot tall.

Most of the tomatoes I plant will be Stupice, Big Beef, Jet Star and Celebrity. Big Beef and Jet Star are indeterminates so they will produce all summer if fungus or disease or bugs don't kill the vine. Celebrity is a determinate so it will produce a crop of tomatoes in a couple three weeks and then it will be done. All the tomatoes from a Celebrity tomato vine will come together in a short period of time. Stupice, however, is between a determinate and an indeterminate. Stupice only gets about 4 foot tall but it will produce all summer long. These four are old time tomatoes with a good taste. All four of them are red tomatoes that will weigh 10 to 16 ounces, except Stupice. Stupice will produce lots of 1 to 2 inch fruits.

For yellow tomatoes I'll grow BHN 871s, which are an indeterminate and a hybrid. The tomatoes on this plant are 10 to 12 ounces and are a pretty good tasting tomato. Dr. Wyche is a similar tomato, but it tends to have an orange tint to it. It is an indeterminate as well but a bit larger. Dr. Wyche's tomatoes were developed in Missouri to handle the heat and the humidity. They do pretty good. Dad's Sunset tomato is kind of a yellow orange tomato -- about the same size and also an indeterminate.

Kellog's is a big orange tomato that I always plant. It bears from spring to fall with most of the tomatoes being pound size or so. Very few will be under a pound. It seems to handle the heat and the diseases and it has enough foliage to keep the tomatoes from sun burning. The vines get fairly large so they will need a good trellis.