Probably my favorite garden producer is tomatoes. Both Marge and I enjoy tomatoes, but I do especially. The seeds really bother Marge so she has to be careful what variety she eats and how much. Tomatoes don't seem to bother me no matter how many I eat. Tomato juice doesn't either, nor do canned, whole tomatoes. I love canned, whole tomatoes.

I plant my tomatoes using starter soil. Most things you can plant using a good potting mix, but I use a starter soil for tomatoes. I wet the starter soil or mix and get it damp but not wet. Just damp! I use small starter containers like a 5-inch-by-5-inch or 2-inch-by-2-inch or even a 2-inch-by-3-inch. I put about 1.5 to 2 inches of damp starter in the container then put the tomato seeds right on top leaving about a half-inch between seeds. I then sift dry starter mix on top, say 1/8 inch or so. I then sprinkle the top with a soda bottle. What I do is take a small plastic pop bottle and burn a bunch of holes in the lid with a real small heated nail. Perfect to water in seeds. I then set my planted trays under lights. I set these trays in 1022 trays and cover with a clear plastic lid. It keeps the seed containers from drying out.

Normally the seeds will germinate in three to four days. They are really delicate for two to four weeks, so don't let them dry out, but don't drown them either. After they develop several leaf branches, I then replant them in 3-inch plastic containers using damp potting mix. If the plant is leggy, plant it deeper. I like to water this new plant in using a mix of a 8-56-9 fertilizer, I water my plants in using this mix till they get transplanted into the garden. The first and last numbers might be different, but the important number is a high middle number.

If you have a protected spot in your garden, you can actually plant the tomatoes into the garden at any time. I usually wait until my tomato plants are 8 to 10 inches tall and dark green and growing.