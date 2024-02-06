Time for a rummage sale

There is such a thing, in my opinion, as "fake news." President Trump made that phrase popular. When I think of fake news, I don't think of politics, though. My mind goes to the regular abuse made of statistics, of data, of numbers. This skewing of "the numbers" often leads to inaccurate conclusions.

One of the most abused stats in America is almost laughable. Here it is: half of all marriages end in divorce. Not true. It's never been true. Yet politicians, media figures, yes, even some clergy repeat that canard as if it was holy writ. Here's how the erroneous half-and-half figure was generated. The census report of 1980 predicted half of the marriages formalized in 1976 and 1977 would end in divorce. That 50% number found itself extrapolated into a universal axiom. As such, it was imprinted into many minds. It is manifestly untrue. In fact, much more recent data suggests two-thirds of Americans will never divorce. Since I've assaulted all data points in this column, it is impossible to stand behind this last one either, yet common sense tells you "two-thirds never" is much closer to the truth than the idea 50% of all unions will fail.

There is also fake news involving the church. The church, or so the polls tell us, is going the way of the dinosaur. More and more people are professing atheism, churches are closing, worship attendance is falling, et al. There are numbers to support everything you read in the previous sentence. Rather than a death sentence, though, I see a rummage sale.

Let's play with some more data first before I explain.

You and I live in the 80th most post-Christian population center in the United States -- 80th out of 100 markets surveyed in the U.S. Hmm. You may be wondering what "post-Christian" means. Me, too.

The Barna Group, sort of the Gallup Poll for the church, has been conducting research since 1984 to see which way the U.S. is leaning from a faith perspective. More and more, Barna says, folks are leaning away.

We don't need Barna to tell us there's a trend. Pew Research Center, another statistic-gathering firm, reported in early 2019 that religious "nones" have risen to the highest level since polling began. No fewer than 23 percent of American adults, says Pew, are abandoning traditional religious denominations. Religious "nones" (Americans who identify as atheist, agnostic, or nothing at all) now are nearly one-quarter of the country.