Thoughts on Mercy

The youth group students and I are learning about the ways each part of the Mass comes from Scripture. In the first part of Mass, just after the people gathered have spent a short time reflecting on their sins and confessing them through silent prayer, we pray together aloud, "Lord, have mercy. Christ, have mercy. Lord, have mercy." It is a beautiful way of using people's words from the New Testament to ask for forgiveness of our sins, to unite ourselves and our present-day struggles to the words our foremothers and forefathers spoke and the struggles they encountered during Jesus' time.

In one of the talks we're listening to in the "A Biblical Walk Through the Mass" series, Dr. Edward Sri tells a story to illustrate what God's mercy is like: Sri witnessed his four-year-old daughter taking a toy away from her two-year-old brother. As Sri was about to enter the room to discipline her, unaware that he was watching, he saw his daughter give the toy back to her brother and then hug him, saying she was sorry for taking it.

"I was in awe over seeing my daughter's heart," he says. "Surely, yeah, there was a violation. ... She shouldn't have taken the toy. But as a dad, I saw more than the fact of her action that day. I saw her heart. And her heart felt badly about having hurt her brother. And she immediately just wanted to set things right. As a father, while I started coming in, saying, 'I'm going to issue discipline,' I [instead thought], 'Oh, I just want to hug my kids; this is awesome.' That's what mercy's all about."