Thinking and planning a garden

Went out one day last week, and the temperature was around 40 with wind chill down in the 20s, but I was thinking about gardening next spring. Can't do a darn thing about how cold it is or how much rain or snow we are getting, but I can plan for spring and gardening. Many times we fail because we failed to plan. This is so true in many ways, but it sure is true when applied to gardening.

We grow almost all of our tomatoes and cucumbers in our high tunnels. Many are convinced that one can't grow good-tasting tomatoes in a high tunnel, but I'd have to say rubbish. One can, but it will take extra work and take some planning. High tunnels tend to concentrate diseases and bug infestations rather than protect the plants. I've found it easier to grow tomatoes and sometimes cucumbers in an outside garden than in the tunnels.

As we begin to plan the 2020 garden, what plants did you grow in the 2019 garden that were superb and which ones were duds? For us tomatoes and cucumbers and peppers were center stage. We tried a number of varieties of each looking for those that stand above the rest. We pretty much grow Yukon Gold potatoes, eggplants are the same, rainbow Swiss chard, dill and a couple three kinds of yellow zucchini. We buy our cabbage and broccoli plants.

So how big a garden are you planning for 2020? Size is really important. One can harvest pretty much the same amount of produce off 20 plants that are taken care of as one can say 40 if they aren't tended to. It's hard cutting down the number you plant but for most people fewer plants will end up producing more veggies or fruit than too many plants. We have a large garden, so it's hard to compare what we grow to what you grow. But you can plan on what to plant and then stick to the plan. Last year we bought potatoes to plant, and honestly, we bought too many. So we went ahead and planted all of them. Dumb! Way too many potatoes.

You say you don't have a place to plant a garden. Be creative. Several years ago we had some sweet potato starts so Marge planted them in the middle of her one flower bed. She ended up harvesting quite a few pounds of sweet potatoes right there in her flower garden. Garlic can be planted pretty much anywhere. It will grow through a bunch of mulch and is pretty much disease- and bug-tolerant. Stick a cherry tomato in your flower garden. A good friend of ours used to plant a tomato or two in a car tire. Then she would put straw around the tomato plant and pretty much fill the tire with straw. No weeds. I think many make a mistake by planting in the cattle feed tubs and not partially burying the tubs. I'd cut some holes in the bottom of the tubs and then bury them say 8 or 10 inches down and then plant in them.