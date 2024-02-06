Their job isn't all roses

A week or so ago, I was chewing some Rice Krispy marshmellow stuff that Marge makes, and I bit down on something hard. Darn! It was a crown off one of my molars in the back. I had previously been to the dentist, and he flagged it because somehow that same tooth had developed a cavity under it. So anyway, after a trip to the dentist, he said he'd replace the crown and see how long it would last before he had to pull the tooth.

So as I was getting ready to go to the dentist, I got to thinking again about bad breath. I have wondered down through the years about how a dentist could stand some people's bad breath. I brushed and hopefully took care of mine, but how many come in spouting garlic breath or gosh knows what. I wonder if there are times when he sprays a good smell in the mouth before diving in to do the dental work.

I also go to the foot doctor every three months, and he trims my toenails and checks them because I'm diabetic. I've wondered if my feet stink. I always take a shower before going and wear clean socks, but still I don't know. It's been probably 70 years ago since I could get my toes to my nose or mouth, and I sure can't do it now. I'm betting there are times when someone comes in with feet that would gag a maggot, and Doc has to work on them.

Made me think of growing up on a cattle ranch in Nebraska. The picture most have of a cowboy is a guy or gal dressed in a fine western shirt, neckerchief tied around the neck, a pair of blue jeans, a fine pair of cowboy boots such as Justin's and a western belt with a buckle the size of a soup bowl. They ride a horse and look sharp. Rope a calf now and then.