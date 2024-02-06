The way of love

8 Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away. 9 For we know in part and we prophesy in part, 10 but when the perfect comes, the partial will pass away. 11 When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways. 12 For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known.

13 So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.

n

The first three verses explain that people who are filled with hatred instead of love can do much good in the world. However, their lack of love renders their actions meaningless. We should ask ourselves, are we passionate in a loving way, or are we driven by hate. Scripture teaches us to love God and to hate sin. It is love that motivates us to respect other people's rights and property.

Verses 4-7 explain that a person whose heart is filled with love is not easily offended. This is not to say we never find certain behaviors offensive. The person who has love can be happy for someone who is wealthy because he or she does not struggle with envy. This person does not find it necessary to make sure he or she gets a lot of attention. We can find fault in others for self-centeredness and not recognize our own bad behavior. Being irritable and resentful is the idea that we expect to be offended and we remember every offensive thing anyone has ever said or done to us. A person who is filled with love can forgive and forget. They can also tolerate people who disagree with them.

The last section, verses 8-13 explain that trends will come and go, but love remains. People are shouting and not listening. Mobs are destroying property and terrorizing their communities. Where is the love? This passage highlights the issue. There is a lack of spiritual maturity. We all have a choice to make. Do we keep a record of wrongs and demand our own way, or do we work to improve society for everyone? If I want to change the world, I can start with myself. I can choose faith, hope, and love.