The poetry of sweet potatoes

This week, I got to tour a sweet potato farm. Not a commercial one; one that is on 10 acres of land, with sweet potatoes grown on 1 acre of it, one where a person comes along and picks up the produce after it's been dug by machinery; one at which a real hand touches each little potato.

I don't understand root crops. Before this, I'd never really thought about what a sweet potato is; I'd assumed it was for my benefit, the product of a plant offering itself up to me, rather than a root whose purpose is to store food and nutrients for the plant so it can continue to survive and reproduce, regardless of me.

But Hodge, the farmer giving me the tour, knew. He has dedicated years of his life in undergraduate and graduate school and farming thereafter to studying and thinking about sweet potatoes, and he knows the vegetable intimately, how it is built and functions. He is innovative in thinking of and studying new ways to cultivate the root to make harvesting it easier and help it bear the most fruit it can. And he cares for it. Deeply. It's evidenced in the way he speaks about the plant, the dedication of his life to studying what is possible within it, his attention to it. This small little root most people overlook, he lets it matter.

Of all the things to know about in the world, Hodge has chosen to know about sweet potatoes. It is a beautiful thing.