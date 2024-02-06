The perfect gift

By Rob Hurtgen

Christmas is Monday. Gifts are under the tree, or at least hidden in the closet waiting to be wrapped. I do hope I can remember where I put everything.

I've observed that there are several types of gift givers. First, there are the slow gift-givers who wait until the last moment to buy their presents. Many are convinced the closer to Christmas they wait to buy their gifts the bigger the discount will be. The advent of gift cards and their availability at nearly all convenience stores have brought great ease to the slow gift giver. If you happen to be a slow gift giver, relax -- you have a few hours before you should really start getting nervous.

Then there are the generic gift givers. These are the people who buy the same gift for everyone on their list. They do not give the same gift because they really enjoyed what they are giving, rather they want to be fair. Generic gift givers reason, "It would be unfair to give someone a great gift and someone else a bad gift, so I'll give everyone the same average gift." They may even work in cycles: year one, wallet; year two, socks; year three, aftershave. Then the cycle repeats.