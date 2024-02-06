All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 30, 2017

The new and the old

To me, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day always feel like a held breath, a still pause. They are moments within that we reflect on what has passed and wait in hopeful expectation to be set into motion. I think this is how Mary and Joseph must have felt when they brought Jesus to the temple in Jerusalem to present him to the Lord. ...

Mia Pohlman avatar
Mia Pohlman

By Mia Pohlman

To me, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day always feel like a held breath, a still pause. They are moments within that we reflect on what has passed and wait in hopeful expectation to be set into motion.

I think this is how Mary and Joseph must have felt when they brought Jesus to the temple in Jerusalem to present him to the Lord. While they're there, Simeon and Anna prophesy over Jesus, referencing the expectation of many generations of the people of Israel who have waited for this baby, creating wonder in Mary and Joseph for what is to come. God has changed their own plans for their lives, and they cannot possibly understand the ramifications of their "Yes" to him, and yet, they continue to say "Yes" daily and trust in God. The ancient and the new meet in Jesus Christ, and they are a part of it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The meeting of the ancient and new is what I love about the testimonies of "the ancients" in Hebrews, Chapter 11, in which we hear about the faith of Noah, Moses and Abraham and so many more who have come before us. It's what I love about the first chapter of John, in which he takes us all back to "in the beginning" to tell us about the Word's existence, before setting us back down into Jesus' time to tell us about John the Baptist. It's what I love about any genealogy in Scripture, in which we remember the individuals it took to create someone down the line who would change the world.

I love these narratives, which show how the little pieces come together in the grand picture. In our impatience to see results, these stories reveal what is going on is bigger than what we can see in one lifetime, deeper than our fickle emotions, more true than anything we could understand or imagine. Every little thing and every single person is being redeemed, brought back to our Father through his Son, and we are a part of it. This is the ancient and new.

After a study of time in his autobiographical work, "Confessions," St. Augustine decides the mind performs three functions: those of expectation, attention and memory. He concludes this is what we actually measure when we measure time. He writes: "You, my Father, are eternal. But I am divided between time gone by and time to come, and its course is a mystery to me. My thoughts, the intimate life of my soul, are torn this way and that in the havoc of change. And so it will be until I am purified and melted by the fire of your love and fused into one with you."

Being subject to time and change is part of our human condition -- it is part of the gift to us in our God's creation of us, part of how God wants us to experience himself. In the hope and the stress of this, our God is here in us, with us, through us, as we together attain the salvation of our souls.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy