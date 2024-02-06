The monster in the tomato patch

The tobacco hornworm has a green body with seven white lines accompanied by black slash marks on its sides. It has an orange-red horn at its rear end.

My photo shows the worm, which is actually a caterpillar, eating a tomato leaf. I cut the vine just above the tomato flower as the caterpillar clung tightly to the limb. I carried it out of the garden and released it unharmed into a nearby wildflower patch.

True to its name, the tobacco hornworm does feed on tobacco leaves. After a short life as a hungry, fat, green, slick little monster it will turn into a moth called the Carolina sphinx moth.