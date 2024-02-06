The history of Sears in the region

Sears, Roebuck & Co. once dominated the mail-order industry by offering a catalog full of nearly every product imaginable. Then the company hit on an idea: what if Sears could offer an entire home from a catalog?

This was the beginning of Sears Modern Homes in 1908. Customers could choose from a variety of standardized plans, customize to their tastes, and Sears would deliver everything by railroad boxcar. These kits included almost all of the hardware needed to build a home -- even the kitchen sink.

The lumber was pre-cut and numbered for easy construction. By following the instruction manual, buyers could do most of the work on their own. Once the house was built, the Sears catalog was ready to provide any kind of interior furnishings needed.

In 1911, Sears purchased a lumber mill outside Cairo, Illinois, and established a 40-acre factory for producing and shipping these kit homes. Although long gone, the site can still be found by looking for Sears and Roebuck Road north of Cairo off Highway 37.

The Cairo factory was averaging 250 homes per month by the late 1920s. At the time, Cape Girardeau had direct rail access to Cairo (only 25 miles away as the crow flies). It seems likely Sears homes were a popular choice for local residents due to the convenient shipping.