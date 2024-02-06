The history of Sears in the region

Sears, Roebuck & Co. once dominated the mail-order industry by offering a catalog full of nearly every product imaginable. Then the company hit on an idea: what if Sears could offer an entire home from a catalog?
This was the beginning of Sears Modern Homes in 1908. Customers could choose from a variety of standardized plans, customize to their tastes, and Sears would deliver everything by railroad boxcar. These kits included almost all of the hardware needed to build a home -- even the kitchen sink.
The lumber was pre-cut and numbered for easy construction. By following the instruction manual, buyers could do most of the work on their own. Once the house was built, the Sears catalog was ready to provide any kind of interior furnishings needed.
In 1911, Sears purchased a lumber mill outside Cairo, Illinois, and established a 40-acre factory for producing and shipping these kit homes. Although long gone, the site can still be found by looking for Sears and Roebuck Road north of Cairo off Highway 37.
The Cairo factory was averaging 250 homes per month by the late 1920s. At the time, Cape Girardeau had direct rail access to Cairo (only 25 miles away as the crow flies). It seems likely Sears homes were a popular choice for local residents due to the convenient shipping.
Thanks to the publication of several books on the subject, searching for Sears homes is now a popular hobby. One documented example can be found at 24 N. Middle in Cape. This was a "Model 122" home from the 1911 catalog with a list price of $915.
The Sears Modern Homes division was hurt by the Great Depression, which made it hard for customers to pay off their financing. In 1940, Sears sold the Cairo mill and later quit the catalog homes business.
Soon after, on April 25, 1941, the company opened a small "Sears Order Office" at 128 N. Main in Cape. Although not a full retail store, this outlet allowed customers to order "more than 100,000 items for the home and family." An advertisement explained, "Courteous clerks will answer questions, take measurements, write your order and mail it." The merchandise could then be picked up at the office to save on shipping costs.
Although rumors had been circulating since 1929 that Sears intended to open a full retail store in Cape, this didn't happen until April 24, 1963, when a Sears store opened at the Town Plaza Shopping Center.
The final Sears incarnation opened on Siemers Drive on Oct. 3, 2005. This Sears Grand concept store was one of the first of its kind nationwide. In a harbinger of things to come, the newspaper reported "only a few customers milled about the store" on the first morning of business.
Starting with the Cairo factory and ending with the Sears Grand store, Sears has had a presence in the region for 108 years, but this relationship will soon be coming to an end.
