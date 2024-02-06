We have been discussing the armor of God for spiritual warfare in Ephesians chapter 6. The first three pieces of equipment we are to put on are the belt of truth, breastplate of righteousness, and shoes of the gospel of peace. Then we considered items we are to take up, the first was the shield of faith. This column will focus on the next piece of equipment, the helmet of salvation.

In many sports athletes wear helmets. You will see football players remove their helmets when they are on the sidelines. In baseball, the batter will wear a helmet. The only player with a helmet on defense is the catcher. When I was in elementary school, I had the opportunity to attend several St. Louis Blues games. Back then veteran hockey players had the option to play without a helmet. Thankfully, they all wear helmets now and many opt for a protective face shield.

In warfare, a helmet can be the difference between life and death. I heard of a U.S. soldier who had complained about all the heavy gear he had to wear. He took a round in the head and expected to die, but as it turned out, his helmet saved his life. He said he never again complained about the weight of his gear.

In the analogy of the armor of God, we realize that a head injury would render the other items of equipment useless. In a spiritual sense, we must protect our minds from the enemy's attacks. We must stand firm on biblical convictions and learn to think critically.

We are aware that the brain is an organ that can be damaged. Sometimes behavior is adversely affected by physical anomalies in the brain. A person's personality can be completely altered by serious head injury. The point of the Apostle Paul's illustration is that we need to protect our minds as we face spiritual warfare. We need good spiritual, physical and mental health.