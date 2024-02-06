The grass is greener

By Paul Schnare

Well, it's spring. Jonquils are beginning to bloom. I have seen some magnolias that have flower buds beginning to expand and will be blooming soon. What a promising time of the year.

Unfortunately if you are a lover of a nice green lawn without weeds' then you need to be on the watch. This is also a time of the year when broad-leaved lawn weeds such as chickweed, henbit and dandelions begin to bloom.

In an afternoon when the sun is shining, take a stroll through your lawn. If you see any of these weeds in your lawn, think about controlling them now with a herbicide. The most commonly used herbicide comes in many brand names. You want one that contains 2,4-D, dicamba, and MCPP. This herbicide is often referred to as trimec.

Wait for a low wind and sunny day. Follow the label directions and spray the herbicide in the morning or early afternoon. If you apply as directed on the label, you will eliminate drift problems and will get really good herbicide results -- the absence of most common lawn weeds. This can be used on any common lawn grass grown in the heartland without any damage to the lawn.