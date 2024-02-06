The Golden Rule still triumphs

Kindness is a much used word in our vocabulary. If you're Christian, you've undoubtedly read

Bible Scriptures pertaining to the importance of kindness. You've, at least, heard about or participated in performing acts of kindness.

In a world that has always been filled with struggle and pain, kindness is like sunshine, beaming on a cold dreary day. It's like shelter in a storm and it's like taking a deep refreshing breath when we're needing air. But what, exactly is kindness, we can ask? One definition on the meaning of kindness reads, "Kindness is the sincere and voluntary use of one's time, talent, and resources to better the lives of others, one's own life and the world -- through genuine acts of love, compassion, generosity, and service (kindness is everything.com)? The word tenderhearted is often used in explaining kindness and included in a favorite Scripture, "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you" (Ephesians 4:32). When we approach all people in a tenderhearted manner, we are treating them with caring and love -- like we want to be treated.

To be kind doesn't mean we are necessarily expected to "like" everyone. There are those from which we have differing opinions, that have been rude or mean to us or someone we love, or they may simply rub us the wrong way. Nevertheless, we are asked to love everyone, as a child of God. During my meditation on kindness, I recalled people whose spirit had became eroded by the unkindness of hateful behavior from another. They were called unflattering names, excluded from the group and taken advantage of by others, in mean and vindictive ways. How should we treat those intruders?

The former spiritual leader of, Tibet, Dalai Lama, said, "Be kind to unkind people.They need it the most." Many times those, crying out for attention and approval, exhibit a demeanor of selfishness vindictiveness and unfriendliness, outwardly.