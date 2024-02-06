The Golden Rule still triumphs

Kindness is a much used word in our vocabulary. If you're Christian, you've undoubtedly read
Bible Scriptures pertaining to the importance of kindness. You've, at least, heard about or participated in performing acts of kindness.
In a world that has always been filled with struggle and pain, kindness is like sunshine, beaming on a cold dreary day. It's like shelter in a storm and it's like taking a deep refreshing breath when we're needing air. But what, exactly is kindness, we can ask? One definition on the meaning of kindness reads, "Kindness is the sincere and voluntary use of one's time, talent, and resources to better the lives of others, one's own life and the world -- through genuine acts of love, compassion, generosity, and service (kindness is everything.com)? The word tenderhearted is often used in explaining kindness and included in a favorite Scripture, "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you" (Ephesians 4:32). When we approach all people in a tenderhearted manner, we are treating them with caring and love -- like we want to be treated.
To be kind doesn't mean we are necessarily expected to "like" everyone. There are those from which we have differing opinions, that have been rude or mean to us or someone we love, or they may simply rub us the wrong way. Nevertheless, we are asked to love everyone, as a child of God. During my meditation on kindness, I recalled people whose spirit had became eroded by the unkindness of hateful behavior from another. They were called unflattering names, excluded from the group and taken advantage of by others, in mean and vindictive ways. How should we treat those intruders?
The former spiritual leader of, Tibet, Dalai Lama, said, "Be kind to unkind people.They need it the most." Many times those, crying out for attention and approval, exhibit a demeanor of selfishness vindictiveness and unfriendliness, outwardly.
The importance of kindness, strongly, introduced itself to my thoughts, as I pondered its significance. Kindness is a gift for, both, the giver and the receiver of the gift.
We need to be kind to everyone, but particularly to those who need it most -- the unkind. During high school, Robert, a male student in my class, acted as if he was better than we, his classmates. He walked around with his "nose in the air," seldom speaking to most. Because of his seemingly indifference and haughtiness, other students returned his actions. Most stopped speaking and trying to be his friend because his mannerisms showed his lack of desire to be sociable. By the time he entered college, however, he realized how his outward appearance drove people away. He confessed that he was shy, and afraid he would be rejected if he reached out. Robert was suffering inside. Since we weren't aware of his shyness, we failed to approach him -- the one who needed our kindness the most.
As I watched a television series, recently, I was forced to recall how many are shunned and ridiculed, because of a physical disability or challenge. Two episodes, that struck my heart, involved two grade-school students, both of whom were psychically challenged. One student, Ella, stuttered, but wanted to be a part of a school girl's club. The group in the club, pretended to be her friend, but treated her shamefully when she joined. She was heartbroken and crushed.
The other youth was an overgrown male student, Matt, who was insecure with no self-confidence. He did almost anything the other boys in his class asked of him so they would be his friend. The boys falsely led him to believe they liked him, while secretly, plotting ways behind his back, to embarrass and humiliate him. When he found out the motives of his so-called friends, he was saddened and depressed. Matt explained to the class how badly he had been hurt and he tried to communicate how much, such cruelty can hurt and destroy. The other students left in tears. Can we relate to that experience?
When we're kind to others, we are the one receiving the gift. Let's remember that any time we interact with others, we have the choice -- to be kind or unkind. I hope we choose to be kind.
